EasyJet has confirmed it will resume both domestic and international flights from Scotland from July 1 with new safety measures in place to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Flights from 14 UK airports will operate next week for the first time since the airline grounded its fleet at the end of March from airports including Aberdeen, London Luton, London Stansted and Manchester.

Flights on some international routes from Edinburgh will relaunch to a variety of city and beach destinations including Paris, Milan and Barcelona. The airline has also increased its capacity across beach destinations such as Greece, Croatia and Portugal from the UK for July and August.

But EasyJet have also said that a new range of additional measures will be in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all customers and crew onboard including enhanced aircraft cleaning and disinfection and the mandatory use of face masks.

There will also initially be no food service onboard flights and customers will be urged to practice social distancing at all times including onboard where customers may be able to sit at distance where seats are available.

Easyjet's fleet had been grounded since the end of March due to COVID-19

Robert Carey, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, said: “We are really pleased to be relaunching even more of our flights from 1 July and starting to get customers away on their much-needed summer holidays.

“With so many families travelling over the peak summer easyJet has teamed up with a superhero illustrator to create comic book inspired face mask covers for children flying this summer to help ease the experience for both kids and parents.

"Irish artist Will Sliney, best known for his work on Marvel comics Spider-Man and Star Wars, has created a range of new comic book inspired face mask covers for young easyJet flyers.

“Of course, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our highest priority. This is why we have implemented a number of measures enhancing safety at each part of the journey from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

EasyJet have announced that all flights will be equipped with spare sanitary equipment including masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to ensure these are available to customers and crew at all times onboard.

To protect customers and ground crew in the airport, customers will be encouraged to check in online, use the automated bag drop to check in their hold luggage and present and scan their own documents.

There are also indications that there will be measures in place at airports such as self-declaration health forms to be completed ahead of departure and temperature screening.

For more information visit easyJet.com.

