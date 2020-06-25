Barratt Homes has announced the official restart to its build programme across Scotland.

The company - one of the first major housebuilders to close its developments in response to the global pandemic at the end of March - began readying its developments at the end of May in line with the Scottish Government’s safe operating industry guidelines and initiated a soft start on June 15.

Since then, Barratt’s sales team supported customers via telephone calls and a new video appointment system offering live video tours of sites and show homes.

Following the recent announcement from the Scottish Government that the construction industry can move to the next phase of its restart plan, the housebuilder confirmed that from June 29, customers will be able to book physical appointments through its website and enquiry line.

However, the company will continue offering the option of live video tours for those who do not wish to or cannot visit its developments.

Regional managing director Doug McLeod said: “We welcome the recent announcement from The First Minister confirming that we can move to the next phase of restart plan.

"Barratt, like many others, has worked hard to establish and roll out strict physical distancing, hygiene and critical behaviour protocols to assure the safety of our site teams and customers.

"We will continue to consult with the Government every step of the way so that we are aligned with its route map through and out of the crisis.”

As of now, it said, all visits to Barratt Homes sites or sales offices will be by appointment only to ensure the number of people visiting at any one time is limited.

On arrival, visitors will be met with new signage explaining in detail all the new social distancing measures which are now in place.

Sales have been strong since Barratt embarked on its soft start.

In preparation for the anticipated surge in interest from potential buyers Barratt introduced options including part exchange.

Over the last four weeks to June 22, the housebuilder has seen a 9.8% increase in total leads compared to the same period in 2019.