AIRLINE easyJet has set out plans to restart flights from Scottish airports.

Flights from 14 UK airports will operate next week for the first time since the airline grounded its fleet at the end of March.

It includes Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.

Flights on some international routes from the Scottish capital will relaunch to a variety of city and beach destinations including Paris, Milan and Barcelona.

The airline has also increased its capacity across beach destinations such as Greece, Croatia and Portugal from the UK for July and August.

However, easyJet has also said that a new range of additional measures will be in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all customers and crew onboard including enhanced aircraft cleaning and disinfection and the mandatory use of face masks.

The airline has said that all flights will be equipped with spare sanitary equipment including masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to ensure these are available to customers and crew at all times onboard.

There will also be no onboard food service initially.

Robert Carey, of easyJet, said: “Of course, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our highest priority.”