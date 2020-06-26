PLANS have been lodged for the revamp of a walkway at the new £1 billion St James centre development in the Scottish capital.
Avison Young has submitted the application for James Craig Walk on behalf of developer Nuveen for change of use at the site.
The new application is for a change of use from student accommodation to shops, financial, professional and other services and food and drink and hotel uses at the connecting street.
It also includes proposed alterations, shopfronts and associated works.
Avison Young also said in the application to Edinburgh City Council: "A concurrent listed building consent application for 'internal and external alterations, erection of shopfronts and associated works' has been submitted under separate cover."
The overall development is due for completion in 2021.
Based around a crescent of buildings surrounding a signature 12-storey hotel at its centre, the five-level Edinburgh St James will hold more than 850,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, including 85 new shops, more than 30 new restaurants, and 152 apartments.
