BAE Systems has announced that the UK programme to deliver the Type 26 frigate for the Royal Navy is "progressing at pace" through the manufacturing phase with HMS Glasgow and HMS Cardiff under construction.

In total eight “city class” ships are required and the UK Government has committed that all will be built in Glasgow, the company said.

HMS Glasgow is being built in units which are constructed in its fabrication facility in its Govan yard and then transported to the taller ship block and outfit hall at the same site.

There, the units are integrated to form two halves of the ship, which will then be joined together.

The bridge unit is pictured being lifted and lowered onto the forward block of HMS Glasgow.

At present, the first batch of three vessels is on contract with 90% of units of HMS Glasgow under construction.

The company said: "The manufacturing contract secures more than 4,000 jobs across BAE Systems and the wider UK maritime supply chain, and provides a strong foundation for shipbuilding at our facilities in Scotland into the 2030s.

"HMS Cardiff, the second ship in class is also in build at our yards at Glasgow and entered the manufacturing phase in August 2019 following the ceremonial cut steel ceremony at BAE Systems yard in Govan with more than five units in construction."

BAE Systems signed a contract for construction of the first three ships in 2017 which was worth £3.7 billion.

Braehead Shopping Centre owner Intu is on the brink of collapsing into administration, after failing to secure its future during crunch talks with lenders.

The shopping centre owner, which also runs Manchester Trafford Centre, had been in a desperate scramble to agree a "standstill" on its current loan agreements.

On Friday the group said it was likely to appoint administrators, as it remained unable to agree the terms of such a deal with its creditors.

In a statement the group, which has until midnight on Friday to reach a deal, said "insufficient alignment and agreement has been achieved".

It added: "The board is therefore considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders.

"This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators. A further announcement will be made as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, Intu said it put administrators from KPMG on standby as it looked to secure a deal ahead of the midnight deadline on its current loan covenants.

The group has struggled under a £4.5 billion debt burden for the past year, but has been hammered by significantly lower rent payments from retail tenants since the coronavirus outbreak.

Intu employs about 3,000 staff across the UK, while a further 102,000 work for the shops within its shopping centres.

It warned on Tuesday that its malls may be forced to shut if it was unable to secure the standstill agreement.

Tesco sales have surged over the past three months, after rapidly expanding its online business amid increased demand for grocery deliveries in the face of coronavirus.

The supermarket said group sales jumped by 8% to £13.4 billion in the three months to May.

It said this was particularly driven by a 48.5% jump in UK online sales for the period, with online sales soaring by more than 90% in May.

Tesco said it doubled its online capacity over a five-week period to help support vulnerable customers unable to go to its stores due to the outbreak.

The figures came during the final update by current chief executive Dave Lewis, who will be replaced by Ken Murphy at the end of September.

Mr Lewis sold off numerous international arms of the group and co-ordinated the acquisition of wholesaler Booker during his tenure.

The Booker business reported "strong" retail sales growth of 23.5% over the past quarter, but this was offset by a significant decline in its catering arm.

Mr Lewis said: "Through a very challenging period for everyone, Tesco colleagues have gone above and beyond, and I'm extremely proud of what they've achieved.

"Their selfless efforts, combined with our embedded strategic advantages in stores and online, have helped to ensure that everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment.

"The costs of doing this have been significant and only partly offset by business rates relief and increased volume.

"We see the balance as an investment in supporting our customers at a time when they need it most."

Last week, Tesco sold its entire Polish supermarket division for £181 million in its latest disposal under Mr Lewis.

The update also came ahead of the company's annual general meeting, where it is expected to face a shareholder revolt over its pay rules and plan to hand the outgoing chief a £6.4 million pay deal.