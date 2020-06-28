ACTIPH, described as the UK’s first alkaline ionised bottled water brand, has seen sales double during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Edinburgh start-up, founded by seven-time Guinness World Record holder, Jamie Douglas-Hamilton, is experiencing unprecedented demand, with sales up 1000% on Amazon, 800% on Ocado and 300% in smaller online retailers.during a 5,000-mile row from Australia to Africa.

Mr Douglas-Hamilton said he uncovered the benefits of alkaline water out of necessity, realising that fresh water mixed with sea water is more hydrating than fresh water alone, instantly increasing power, energy levels and he said, "reducing hallucinations" in the extreme conditions.

He believes this revelation helped the team break two Guinness World Records and was the inspiration behind ACTIPH.

Exporting to 15 countries, ACTIPH has already experienced strong growth overseas, with international sales accounting for 40% of the company’s annual turnover.

However, ACTIPH is looking to expand and grow into new markets, following advice and introductions made by the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Jamie Douglas-Hamilton, Founder of ACTIPH said: “Alkaline water is the fastest growing beverage category in the world and is projected to be worth $4.3 billion by 2023 – it’s an extremely exciting place to be in.

“Since launching in 2017, we have experienced 300% year-on-year growth and doubled our distribution in the last nine months. DIT has introduced us to a wide range of business contacts, especially in the US and Middle East, which has helped enormously.

“Health has never been as relevant as it is now and is why our exports have soared by 300%. Within the next five years, we want to transform ACTIPH into a global lifestyle brand and become one of the top three players in the USA and the leading alkaline water in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

“It is through expeditions like the one we completed in December, which was the first human powered crossing of the Drake Passage from South America to Antarctica that we intend to inspire and energise our community to live an active boundless life.”

ACTIPH Water is produced via a three-stage process of purifying spring water from Shropshire, adding electrolytes and supercharging by ionisation. This high alkaline water has a pH level of 9.0 or higher, offering the ultimate hydration for people seeking to live an active, balanced lifestyle.

DIT’s overseas network is currently helping ACTIPH to enter Singapore, Australia and China markets, as well as assisting the company’s expansion in the USA and Middle East.

International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss launched UK-Australia free trade agreement negotiations last week and reaffirmed the UK’s intention to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP); both moves will make it easier for SMEs, such as ACTIPH, to trade with these dynamic markets.

International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss said: “ACTIPH is a great example of the power of e-commerce, which continues to play an intrinsic role in keeping businesses afloat during these unprecedented times.

“More trade is essential if the UK is to overcome the economic challenge posed by coronavirus and that’s why we are negotiating free trade agreements that will open up new markets and provide exporters with greater opportunities overseas.”

In 2019, the UK exported £8.1 billion worth of beverages, an increase of 3.9% compared to 2018. The USA was the biggest export market for UK beverages, accounting for over one fifth of all UK beverage exports in 2019.