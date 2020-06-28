Loganair chief Jonathan Hinkles this week conceded the collapse of rival Flybe has helped the company avoid the mass redundancies that have engulfed the aviation industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But he can give no guarantees that the Glasgow-based airline will emerge from the crisis without having to cut jobs.

READ MORE: Loganair, which has maintained lifeline services to the Highlands and Islands throughout the crisis, saw bookings “drop off a cliff” as the country moved into lockdown in March.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was this week offered a furlough replacement scheme that has been designed by a Scottish fintech pioneer and a leading data company.

READ MORE: It comes after David Brown of Toupay and David Costa of NTT Data UK wrote to HM Treasury calling for action over the furlough scheme they say is limited in scope and lifespan.

A Scottish firm which converts Volkswagen Transporter vehicles into campervans returned to production this week, citing potential for a boom in “staycations” to boost demand.

READ MORE: Employee-owned Jerba Campervans, based in North Berwick, said it would bring back all 15 staff members to its premises following its decision to return to work in line with the latest government guidelines.

From the Bulletin: HMS Glasgow 'progressing at pace' | Intu Braehead on brink of administration today | Tesco sales surge​

Ian McConnell: Leavers might not see negative Brexit effects? Wonder why?

Scott Wright: Scottish tourism facing precarious journey out of lockdown​

Mark Williamson: Can renewables jobs make up for Scottish oil industry decline?

Kristy Dorsey: Why blanket rules are hampering Scotland's economic recovery

SME Focus: Glasgow accountant learns to combine home working with parenthood

Monday Interview: Met Tower developer bullish despite home working shift

And finally ... Plans lodged for revamp of Edinburgh walkway