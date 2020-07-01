A NEW green innovation park at the site of a former Michelin plant has unveiled its first three tenants and its chief executive.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee unveiled provisional agreements with the London-headquartered Arcola Energy, Low Emissions Resources Global from New York and Scottish firm MEP Technologies.

Greig Coull was also announced as the new chief executive and is expected to start in the role in the near future.

MSIP, a joint venture between Michelin Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise, is aiming to be world-class innovation park in Dundee for sustainable mobility and low carbon energy to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy “while also addressing the global climate emergency”.

Since the Michelin tyre plant closure was tabled in November 2018 and its final closure yesterday, 731 out of 846 employees have found new jobs, entered education or retired, the company said.

Mr Coull, who is from Dundee, has held several senior executive roles in Michelin including at its headquarters in France and brings extensive leadership and commercial experience across manufacturing, marketing and building strategic alliances.

As he takes over the reins from the interim chief executive John Reid, further appointments have been made to build the MSIP team including in the management team with finance, operations, health and safety, marketing and communications as well as operational security team and resources to support its skills academy.

In total 20 new jobs have been created to form the MSIP team, and 15 of these are former Michelin Dundee employees.

Mr Reid said the new companies “have chosen to locate at MSIP because of the great offer we have”, adding: “It’s exciting news and an excellent start at building a world class innovation parc and creating hundreds of jobs in Dundee.”

Talks are ongoing with companies operating across fuel cell technologies, conversion of vehicles to electric drive trains, and renewable energy, which could create an additional 200 jobs in the next 12 months.

Fiona Hyslop, Scottish economy secretary, said Holyrood “has worked collaboratively with Michelin and partners to secure a long-lasting future for the city’s skilled workforce”.