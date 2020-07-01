CLYDESDALE Bank owner Virgin Money has reactivated plans for widespread branch closures in Scotland which it put on hold because of the coronavirus.

The programme will result in the group closing seven Clydesdale Bank branches and five Virgin Money outlets in Scotland.

It will affect branches in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen as well as towns such as Crieff, Dingwall, Dumbarton and Wishaw.

After the lockdown was imposed in March the group said it would not proceed with the programme until further notice.