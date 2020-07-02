The husband and wife who have owned and run a hotel in the Scottish Borders for more than two decades have put the property up for sale after deciding to retire,

Jim and Jo Sutherland are selling Carfraemill in Berwickshire, four miles north of Lauder, have engaged property agent Christie & Co to bring the property to market with an asking price of £795,000.

The hotel, just off the A68 trunk road linking the Scottish Borders with the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, has built up a business as a wedding venue serving the Borders and Lothians with the addition of a marquee.

Christie noted that, “in terms of the immediate future”, Carfraemill would remain closed in accordance with the Scottish Government’s guidelines relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

It added: “Plans are currently being developed for the business to gradually reopen after the summer, including for weddings, if permitted, whilst a new owner is sought.”

Mrs Sutherland said: “After 23 wonderful years, it’s time for us to retire from Carfraemill. Jim and I are both much nearer to 70 than 60 and it’s time to live our lives as most of our friends now do - in retirement. We had always planned to retire later this year, though there is no doubt that Covid-19 has made it more complicated than it might have been.”

The Sutherlands bought Carfraemill in 1997 and reopened it the following year after a six-month refurbishment. A restaurant business was developed, with the hotel’s function room catering for weddings,funerals, parties, and meetings. Christie noted.

The property agent said: “The addition of a marquee allowed the functions business to expand and Carfraemill cemented its place as a premium wedding venue for the Borders and Lothians.”

Carfraemill has ten, en-suite letting bedrooms.

Mrs Sutherland said :”The dedication and enthusiasm of a new owner is exactly what’s needed at this time. We have a fantastic and experienced team of staff here and a future owner will be incredibly lucky to have them on board. Carfraemill is a beautiful building with a rich history and it has played an important role in the big moments of so many people’s lives.

“It’s a business which has long been important, also, to the local economy. We are sure there is a bright future ahead and know Carfraemill will always be a place for creating memories.”

Brian Sheldon at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, highlighted potential for a new owner of Carfraemill to pursue further expansion of the business.