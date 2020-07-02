EDINBURGH-based Apex Hotels has announced that it will reopen four of its 10 properties across the UK to guests from July 20, “in time for staycationers to make the most of summer”.
The company, owned by the Springford family, said the reopening of its portfolio “will take place in stages”.
The Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee, Apex Grassmarket Hotel in Edinburgh, Apex Temple Court Hotel in London and Apex City of Bath Hotel will open on July 20.
Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels, said: “With lockdown restrictions easing, we are looking forward to welcoming guests who want to make the most of the remainder of the summer by taking much-needed staycations and becoming tourists in their own country.
“Following some challenging times for our industry, we are delighted to be getting back to what we do best and reopening our doors to guests who are eager to travel.”
She added: “All four hotels that are reopening offer ideal accommodation for those looking to take some time away in their own household bubbles, with comfort and safety in mind.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.