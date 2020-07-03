CLEARWATER Hygiene, an Edinburgh-headquartered business launched just 12 weeks ago in response to the coronavirus outbreak, is on course to generate more than £30 million in revenue after securing a raft of significant corporate contracts across the UK.

The company, founded by husband and wife team Andrew and Rachel Montague, produces hand sanitiser aimed at protecting workers and the wider public in the fight against Covid-19.

ClearWater Hygiene began trading in March and has increased capacity to producing over 900,000 litres of its product every week.

The hand sanitiser is produced at Deeside Gin Distillery in Banchory and bottled in Preston, Lancashire, and contains 80 per cent ethanol liquid making it suitable for use in hospitals, care homes and other public health facilities, the firm said.

Property developer Mr Montague said it has secured several major contracts with a wide range of corporate customers including the Post Office, JD plc, O2 Retail, BP, and Aldi. It has also donated significant quantities of its products to NHS charities.

The company now employs 12 full time staff and a further eight contracted workers at its headquarters in Leith and in other parts of Scotland and the UK.

Mr Montague, chief executive of ClearWater Hygiene, said: “We are proud to be providing some much-needed support in the fight against Covid-19 by gifting our product to NHS charities while, at the same time, building a successful business.

“As we face a long term battle in controlling the spread of coronavirus, this has become an essential requirement for our customers as it could be the key factor in surviving the difficult times ahead.”

One of ClearWater Hygiene’s key business advisers is James Horton, of law firm CMS. He said the couple “have been phenomenal in the speed of their response to this public health crisis”, adding: “They not only identified a market opportunity but have also helped address some of the essential supply issues in combating Covid-19 in the UK.

“In a few short weeks they have pulled together production, design and packaging providers in different parts of the UK and are well on their way to building a successful and sustainable business.”