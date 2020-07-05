Two Scottish beer brands have linked up to release a beer in tribute to the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the NHS today.

The can’s artwork was donated by the Rebel Bear, who said the image of a nurse on a wall on Ashton Lane in Glasgow at the height of the pandemic was a tribute to frontline workers, and the ale was brewed in a collaboration between Brewgooder and Williams Brothers.

It also celebrates Brewgooder’s One On Us campaign which saw more than 25,000 beers and messages of appreciation donated to frontline NHS workers during the pandemic lockdown.

The campaign allowed drinkers to leave messages of support for frontline NHS workers as well as buying them a four-pack of Clean Water Lager, which NHS workers could claim contact-free from an online portal.

Alan Mahon, Brewgooder founder, said the move is a "small gesture of the entire nation's gratitude".

Which is which? Above, on the left is an image of the Rebel Bear painting on the wall, credited to Andrew Milligan of PA Wire, and on the right is the tribute brew.

Some of the messages were also displayed by Brewgooder across the country on advertising billboards and screens in areas near hospitals to further the reach of the messages of support for all NHS staff.

James Hughes, Brewgooder’s chief brand officer, said “One on Us started as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to do something that allowed people across the UK to show their appreciation to frontline workers they would never meet but were grateful for their efforts

He said: "Buying someone a beer is the national currency of appreciation and it felt right to try to get a round going for frontline workers but we were blown away by how many people got involved."

He added: “The campaign demonstrated to us that our brand was actually about much more than providing clean drinking water, that it was about using beer to do the right thing and allowing others to show appreciation and generosity in tough times, and tens of thousands of people across the UK took the opportunity.”

Richard McLelland, Williams Brothers' director of sales and marketing, said: "As long-time admirers of the Brewgooder mission we have collaborated with them on several projects, such as their recent Global Gathering campaign.

"It was an honour to work with them as the Brew Team behind One On Us and spread the message nationally through Flavourly.”

Brewgooder is a Scottish social enterprise craft beer brand with bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh, which, since 2016, has funded over 130 clean water projects in Malawi for more than 65,000 people.

With over 30 years experience, Alloa-based Williams Bros Brewing Co is hailed for beers such as Froach Heather Ale.