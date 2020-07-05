As supermarket shelves were routed in the early days of the coronavirus crisis, the casual observer may have thought it spelled good news for Scottish red meat suppliers, given the hoarding impulse that gripped consumers, writes Scott Wright.

But, in fact, it created an acute problem for the industry that only added to the deep sense of dislocation the pandemic was bringing. Alan Clarke, chief executive of industry body Quality Meat Scotland, is under the spotlight in this week's Monday Interview.

In Mark Williamson's SME Focus this week, Euan Bodie of Shoe Fix says: "Within our first week of opening, we were able to attract Heart of Midlothian footballer John Souttar and Hibernian midfielder Fraser Murray as customers."

In Jeremy Peat's Business Voices column tomorrow, he warns: "We are at the most critical time since the end of the last war."

The full articles will be published in Monday's business section print and online editions.

BUSINESS WEEK: Arran hotels ‘may not reopen until next year’ amid ferry limits | Hotel takes 1,000 bookings in an hour for al fresco reopening | Scottish deal 'largest UK public sector contract' this year

A surge in demand for bikes during the pandemic is set to provide a major boost to Halfords as it unveils its performance over the past year.

Analysts have predicted that soaring bike sales have buoyed the retailer during the lockdown period, with suggestions that its motoring division could also be on the road to recovery.

On Tuesday July 7, the stalwart motoring accessories and bike retailer will tell investors how it traded over the past year to June, although there will be particular focus on its performance throughout the lockdown period.

In May, the group revealed trading was ahead of expectations in the four weeks to the start of May, as sales fell 23% on a like-for-like basis against the same period last year.

READ MORE: Craft beer makers Brewgooder and Williams Bros link up with Rebel Bear to create NHS anniversary tribute

Halfords was particularly strengthened by high demand for bikes and parts, with the Bicycle Association trade body noting a 50% surge in bike sales in April.

As more people return to work and Government guidance continues to suggest that people avoid public transport, the company's motoring division is expected to recover in the coming months.

Analysts at Liberum said they believe that its "motoring services may well have held up better than anticipated".

Adam Tomlinson from the brokerage said: "We think the market has probably been too cautious about the performance of motoring and particularly autocentres over the near-term.

"With guidance for the public to still avoid public transport where possible, private vehicles (alongside cycling and walking) has remained one of few travel options."

He added that the group could see a further sales boost in August due to the reintroduction of compulsory MoTs.

Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown, said he believes its mix of autocentres, cycle retail and online investment "make it better suited to compete in a digital first world than most retailers".

"However, sales are only one half of the equation and our real focus at these results will be cost control and cash conservation," he added.

"A large leasehold retail estate and accompanying staff costs mean some costs are unavoidable.

"But if the group can keep exceptional costs associated with moving to a socially distanced operating set up to a minimum it will have done well."