A new hairdressing salon in Glasgow’s West End already has more than 3,000 clients on its waiting list, as it prepares for a busy opening period.
Mesart Hair Design’s new salon, located over three floors in Great Western Road, has more than 6,000 sq ft of space. It had been due to launch in March but now plans to open this month, in line with Scottish Government guidance.
The hairdressing business, owned by founder Stuart Whitelaw, opened its first salon in Uddingston in 2013.
It has had a salon in Finnieston since 2014, which it opened to meet demand in the west end of Glasgow. This Glasgow operation is being relocated to the larger Great Western Road premises.
Mr Whitelaw said: "As we emerge from one of the most challenging times a business could possibly face, I am extremely excited and relieved to finally be able to open our doors to our clients and to get our team back to work.”
