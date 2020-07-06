An outdoor restaurant venue located beside the North Rotunda building at Finnieston in Glasgow, on the banks of the River Clyde, has opened today as Scotland's hospitality sector begins reopening with the easing of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
The Cranside Kitchen offers menus from five Glasgow restaurants - Rioja, Halloumi, Pickled Ginger, Kilmurry & Co and La Rotunda, with a single drinks and dessert menu.
The outdoor restaurant also features a beer garden.
A spokesman for Cranside Kitchen said that, by mid-afternoon yesterday, there were about 100 customers eating and drinking in the outdoor space.
The Cranside Kitchen features two “pergola-style" marquees to cover customers, new trees and greenery, industrial walls, bespoke picnic tables and outdoor furnishings.
The venue has a capacity for over 200 guests in one sitting.
The venture is being spearheaded by the team behind popular Glasgow restaurants Halloumi, Bibimbap, La Rotunda and Rioja. In opening Cranside Kitchen, business partners Kevin Campbell and Toni Carbajosa noted they had “saved jobs within their company”.
