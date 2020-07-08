Transport giant FirstGroup has warned over its ability to continue as a going concern after swinging to a full-year operating loss amid plunging passenger numbers during the pandemic.
The bus and rail firm reported an operating loss of £152.7 million for the year to March 31 against earnings of £9.8 million the previous year.
Statutory pre-tax losses widened to £299.6 million from losses of £97.9 million the previous year after booking a raft of charges - including a £21.5 million hit for the coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE: FirstGroup pays tribute to coronavirus victims across all five divisions
FirstGroup flagged a "material uncertainty" over its ability to continue as a going concern due to risks around the pandemic, but stressed it had "adequate" resources to carry on operating for the next 12 months.
Chief executive Matthew Gregory said: "We do not yet know the rate and extent of demand recovery, nor how long restrictions or social distancing will be in place."
READ MORE: Scottish transport giant faces legal bill after losing court case against Government
He added: "Nor do we know how government and customer support might taper, although it's clear that governments and customers understand the key role that our services play.
"The importance of public transport to society has never been more clearly demonstrated, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to enable the group to emerge from this unprecedented situation in a robust position."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.