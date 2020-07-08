TENNENT’S Lager is showing its support for Scotland’s hard-pressed pubs by delivering free beer to thousands of outlets across the country.
As the on-trade gradually reopens following the coronavirus lockdown, Scotland’s biggest-selling lager said this morning that it will supply complimentary kegs to around 2,000 licensed premises.
Bars, restaurants, sports venues, social clubs, and other on-trade outlets can receive a free keg of Tennent’s Lager or Tennent’s Light after enrolling on the Dedicated to You campaign website.
The campaign effectively allows Tennent’s to dedicate a free pint to consumers in thousands of outlets.
Tennent’s, part of the C&C Group, said take up has already been “huge” for the campaign, which has been launched alongside a specially-created video, featuring well-known pubs such as Glasgow’s Pot Still, Blackbird in Edinburgh, and Abandon Ship in Dundee.
The video will run as a television advert on STV, Channel 4 and Sky TV from July 15, as well as on Tennent’s social channels.
Tennent’s managing director Kenny Gray said: “Tennent’s has always been dedicated to Scotland’s on-trade and we have launched this campaign as a further measure to support recovery after the most difficult period ever faced by the industry.
“We want to help drive footfall back into licenced premises, kick-starting the country’s hospitality industry by dedicating a pint to drinkers across Scotland.”
