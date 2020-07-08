Tennent's is giving away hundreds of thousands of free pints as pubs across Scotland get back to business.

It comes as beer gardens welcome visitors after 15 weeks of lockdown and bars could reopen with social distancing on July 15.

People will be able to claim their complimentary drink from around 2,000 premises around the country by visiting the Tennentsdedicatedtoyou website.

Kenny Gray, managing director at Tennent's, said: "For the last 135 years, Tennent's Lager has been dedicated to Scotland and proud to serve the freshest, quality pints to pubs and drinkers across the country.

"From moments with friends and family to birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and graduations, the list of things we've all missed during this difficult period is endless and we know that going to the pub ranks highly.

"After work drinks, cosy pub lunches and memorable nights out with friends have all been put on hold for nearly four long months.

"But we can now finally look forward to celebrating these important milestones once again while creating new ones - and what better way to welcome everyone back than by dedicating a pint of Tennent's Lager or Tennent's Light to Scotland?"

Boohoo has appointed a top lawyer to look into allegations that factories involved in the making of its clothes were paying below minimum wage and breaching safety rules.

The fashion chiefs said that Alison Levitt, a QC, would be reviewing its supply chain in a bid to find out whether factories were meeting minimum wage and Covid-19 rules.

The board said it was "shocked and appalled" by the allegations in the Sunday Times.

While there he saw Boohoo and Nasty Gal branded clothes in boxes. Nasty Gal is owned by Boohoo.

It is not the first time serious questions have been raised about the Leicester garment industry where Boohoo is a major customer.

Boohoo said it had found "some inaccuracies" with the report last Sunday.

It said that the clothes had been made in Morocco and were just being repackaged in Leicester.

"Our investigation to date has not found evidence of suppliers paying workers £3.50 per hour," Boohoo said.

However it had found other areas where the suppliers did not comply with Boohoo's code of conduct.

Ms Levitt will now review how compliant suppliers are with minimum wage and Covid standards. She will also look into working hours and record keeping, as well as staff's contracts.

Boohoo has also said that experts from Verisio and Bureau Veritas will audit its supply chain, and carry out other work that the QC gives them.

Chief executive John Lyttle said: "As a board we are deeply shocked by the recent allegations about the Leicester garment industry.

"We wish to reiterate how seriously we are taking these matters and we will not hesitate to terminate any relationships where non-compliance with our Code of Conduct is found."

Boohoo's share price was sent into a tailspin this week despite a statement from the company on Monday trying to fight the fire.

By Tuesday the company's shares were down by a third compared to where they had been on Friday and Boohoo's shares dropped another 10% on Wednesday morning.

Accountancy giant Grant Thornton has been fined £1.95 million by the industry watchdog for "firm-wide" failures in its auditing of collapsed Bargain Booze owner Conviviality.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said Grant Thornton had admitted breaching "very important" ethical standards and requirements between 2014 and 2017 to ensure the independence of its audit.

The FRC said the failures were "repeated and prolonged" and saw "numerous breaches".

The watchdog has also reprimanded former Grant Thornton senior manager Natasha Toy and the firm's former audit engagement partner Kevin Engel.

A raft of high-profile company administrations in recent years have exposed audit failures across the industry.

Conviviality went bust in 2018 after a string of profit warnings and the discovery of a £30 million tax bill.

The FRC said Grant Thornton was initially slapped with a £3 million fine, but that this was discounted to £1.95 million for admissions and early settlement.

It added that Grant Thornton acknowledged its failings and had co-operated with the probe.

Claudia Mortimore, deputy executive counsel at the FRC, said: "In this case, there were firm-wide failures over a number of years which not only led to numerous breaches of such requirements on individual audits, but also the real risk of more such breaches which have not been, and will never be, reported or identified.

"The sanctions in this matter not only send a clear message as to how seriously the FRC views such failures but are also focused on ensuring that there is no repetition and the causes of the failures are effectively addressed at their roots."

The FRC said Grant Thornton's policies and procedures designed to ensure compliance were defective and were not properly carried our or monitored, while it also failed to adequately resource its ethics team.

Grant Thornton seconded Ms Toy - who was initially part of the audit team assigned to the audit - to the company to assist with the preparation of its year-end financial statements.

"This was contrary to requirements of standards designed to preserve the independence and objectivity of audit, given the threats to the firm's independence such circumstances posed," the FRC said.

Ms Toy then sought to remove a four-and-a-half hour time entry she had originally recorded on the audit file to conceal evidence of her involvement in both the audit and the preparation of the company's accounts, the FRC said.

