A SCOTTISH housebuilder has revealed that it achieved a record number of reservations for a single week after reopening its sales offices on June 29.
Elgin-based Springfield Properties also said it had started handing over homes that were nearing completion prior to lockdown.
It added that, as a result, it expected sales in the first quarter of its financial year, which covers the June to August period to be “significantly higher than the equivalent period last year”.
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield, said: "Our priority has always been - and remains - the health and safety of our workforce and customers, and we have taken important measures to protect this. Nonetheless, after several months of closure, we are delighted to have reopened to a record week of reservations - reflecting pent up demand and increased desirability for the type of private housing Springfield offers.”
