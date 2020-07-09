BT’s main Glasgow office is set for a multi-million-pound refurbishment as the city was today revealed as a key location in the company’s future plans.

The firm’s Glasgow Clydeside office will undergo a major refurbishment to modernise the bubilding and "create a fantastic workplace" for workers.

The office, Alexander Bain House, currently houses around 1,000.

It’s expected that hundreds more workers from across the BT Group, which includes UK digital network business Openreach, will move into the building "over the next few years".

The company is a founding partner and one of the first tenants of Glasgow's International Financial Services District.

Dundee has also been announced as a key location for the company where it currently employs around 1,200 people.

READ MORE: Tech giant to create 30 jobs at new tech hub in Scotland

BT plans to review its property options in the city, which could involve looking for a new home for its operations and will work with partners, including Dundee City Council, to review opportunities.

Glasgow and Dundee are the latest key locations to be unveiled in the UK as part of BT’s Workplace Programme, the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

The five-year programme will improve and consolidate BT’s footprint of more than 300 locations to around 30, including corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “It's great news that Glasgow has been chosen as a key operational location for BT. We're pleased that a large company such as BT is continuing to invest in Glasgow and modernising its office space in the centre of the city.

“The expansion of their business is good news for sustainable jobs, for the city and the wider economy – particularly at a time when we are working hard to secure Glasgow’s economic recovery from Covid-19.”

READ MORE: Network giant: We need spending on digital, not roads, to rescue economy

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council said: "We will be working closely with BT, who are one of Dundee’s largest employers, on a range of topics to help the company develop its plans. I am delighted that BT has now confirmed that Dundee will be one of its key locations.

"Our focus is on supporting companies who want to invest in high quality jobs, skills and training, particularly in the growing digital economy that BT underpins and especially at this difficult time during Covid-19, it’s great to see a commitment to investment and employment from this announcement.”

Jane Wood, BT Group director, Scotland, said: “This is a real sign of BT’s continued commitment to Scotland.

“Although many of us have been working from home successfully over the past few months, we also know that modern office environments are vital. I’m so pleased we are able to announce this investment and expansion at a time when it’s more important than ever to demonstrate our confidence in Scotland’s ability to make a sustainable recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Graeme Paton, BT’s managing director, property and facility services, said: “Our new and refurbished office locations in Scotland will bring our people together in impressive and modern environments, transforming the way we work. Our colleagues will benefit from working in future-fit offices.”

The Better Workplace Programme is due to be completed in 2024.