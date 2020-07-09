John Lewis has announced it will permanently close eight of its stores, putting 1,300 workers at risk.
All of those affected are south of the border, with the company announcing Aberdeen would reopen on July 30.
Edinburgh and Glasgow are due to reopen on July 13.
The group estimated that between 60% and 70% of John Lewis sales are set to be made online this year and next, compared with 40% before the coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE: BT to bring 'hundreds' of posts to Glasgow
Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: "Closing a shop is always incredibly difficult and today's announcement will come as very sad news to customers and partners.
"However, we believe closures are necessary to help us secure the sustainability of the partnership - and continue to meet the needs of our customers however and wherever they want to shop.
"Redundancies are always an absolute last resort and we will do everything we can to keep as many partners as possible within our business."
Full list of those closing:
Croydon
Swindon
Tamworth
Newbury
Heathrow Terminal Two
London St Pancras Train Station
Birmingham, Bullring Shopping Centre
Watford, Harlequin Shopping Centre
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.