John Lewis has announced it will permanently close eight of its stores, putting 1,300 workers at risk.

All of those affected are south of the border, with the company announcing Aberdeen would reopen on July 30.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are due to reopen on July 13.

The group estimated that between 60% and 70% of John Lewis sales are set to be made online this year and next, compared with 40% before the coronavirus crisis.

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: "Closing a shop is always incredibly difficult and today's announcement will come as very sad news to customers and partners.

"However, we believe closures are necessary to help us secure the sustainability of the partnership - and continue to meet the needs of our customers however and wherever they want to shop.

"Redundancies are always an absolute last resort and we will do everything we can to keep as many partners as possible within our business."

Full list of those closing:

Croydon 

Swindon

Tamworth

Newbury

Heathrow Terminal Two

London St Pancras Train Station

Birmingham, Bullring Shopping Centre

Watford, Harlequin Shopping Centre