The Loch Rannoch Hotel in Highland Perthshire has been acquired by private investors.
The Loch Rannoch Estate business led by Nick Pattie and Nigel Welby bought the property from Bathgate-based Macdonald Hotels for an undisclosed sum.
The 48-bedroom hotel is currently closed amid the lockdown.
