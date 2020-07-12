A family-run outdoor clothing retailer with stores in two of Scotland’s most popular tourist towns has this week warned “unhelpful rhetoric” towards visitors from England will hamper the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
There have been calls from some quarters in recent days for the border between Scotland and England to be closed amid fears people travelling from the south following the easing of lockdown measures could lead to the virus spreading north, writes Scott Wright.
READ MORE: Liz Geddes, who co-founded the CCW retail chain with husband Bill 35 years ago, emphasised the importance of making shops safe for all visitors, but she declared: “Some of the rhetoric against the English does not help. Our business is built on English and European visitors coming to Scotland and we make them welcome. We would not be in business if it were not for the English visitors.”
A Glasgow hospitality operator is poised to launch what is claimed will be the first new restaurant to open in the city since the coronavirus lockdown.
READ MORE: Andy McCartney will open the doors of fine dining restaurant Glaschu within the Western Club on the city’s Royal Exchange Square on July 30. Mr McCartney said this week had originally planned to open the restaurant in March but was forced to scrap those plans when the coronavirus pandemic struck and the country subsequently moved into lockdown.
FirstGroup has seen its shares tumble after flagging doubts over its future amid the coronavirus pandemic as passenger numbers plunged and it slumped to a near-£300 million loss.
READ MORE: Shares in the Aberdeen-based bus and rail firm plummeted this week after it revealed “material uncertainty” over its ability to continue as a going concern.
The chief executive of pensions and insurance giant Aviva this week retired with immediate effect after little more than a year in the post.
READ MORE: Maurice Tulloch is stepping aside for family health reasons to be replaced by non-executive director Amanda Blanc. She joins on an annual salary of £1 million, similar to that of Mr Tulloch.
