A GLASGOW restaurant set up nearly three decades ago has unveiled a “reimagined” dining room as it looks forward to reopening on Wednesday in line with the latest easing of the coronavirus crisis restrictions for hospitality businesses this week.
Il Pavone in Princes Square in Glasgow is ready to reopen using Scottish businessman Paul Martin’ range of speciality and bespoke safety screens for the hospitality and leisure sectors.
The restaurant has reimagined its dining room to enable it to operate at 85 per cent capacity, instead of 50%, using the freestanding safety screens and seating dividers that match the decoration of its space.
Mr Martin is the owner of Paul M Designs.
Mariangela Marini, who set up Il Pavone nearly thirty years ago with Guerino Marini and Marco Di Meo, said: "The versatility of the safety screens has allowed us to have a reopening plan in place with the safety of our customers in front of mind. Maximising our capacity is essential to keeping our business viable. We were worried about the two-metre rule impacting the flow of our dining room and reducing our capacity by half. With our new social distancing measures in place, we can maintain the excellent service and vibrancy our guests know and love us for while still operating at an 85% capacity.
“It’s been devastating not being able to open our doors these past few months, and we’re excited to swing them open safely and welcome our guests back to Il Pavone."
