A SCOTTISH hotel has announced that it will be taking bookings of up to one hour and 45 minutes’ duration for “dining domes” which attracted attention from as far afield as New York and Washington when the plan for them was first unveiled last month.
The transparent domes have been described by the Aberdeen-based Chester Hotel, which has also boosted its outdoor capacity significantly with the erection of two marquees as it adapts to social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as “Eden Project-style”.
The domes can be booked for parties of up to four for eating and drinking. Bookings have opened today for reservations from Wednesday onwards, in response to the latest easing of lockdown restrictions by the Scottish Government.
Chester Hotel owner Graham Wood said: "Interest in the domes was phenomenal when we announced them and now that we are safely entering phase three of the Scottish Government recovery roadmap, we're delighted to offer them for bookings from Wednesday 15 July.
"We've been flooded with enquiries about the domes and we had online interest from as far away as New York and Washington, but we think the first dome diners may come from closer to home."
