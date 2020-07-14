Plans to create an active retirement community which provides a "unique model of independent age-related lifestyle" with care alongside nursing home facilities have been unveiled.

The development for a retirement community in Milltimber at Binghill House will feature cottages and apartments built in the extensive grounds, alongside the creation of a nursing home.

The development will allow active older people and those who require care to live alongside each other.

Halliday Fraser Munro has submitted the plans on behalf of a client.

READ MORE: Virgin Atlantic secures £1.2bn bailout package

The development on the outskirts of Aberdeen has been designed for the over 60s who seek an active lifestyle where they can build care and support packages to suit their needs as they age, allowing them to "age in place".

The plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council include a shop which is designed to provide residents of both the development and also the wider Milltimber area.

Another shared community facility will be new allotments providing space to grow produce in a communal and supportive environment.

For those who do require higher levels of care, this can be provided in the on-site nursing home, the developers said.

For couples who require difference levels of care perhaps one requiring nursing care and one who can still live independently but close to their partner the Binghill development provides an option for both. Residents' care is flexible and fits around the different needs of partners, allowing them to stay together as they age, it is claimed.

David Halliday, managing director of Halliday Fraser Munro said: "This is a unique project and the low rise, low impact design of the development respects the surrounding landscape.

"Properties will be located amongst the mature trees. Pedestrian movement will be prioritised throughout, creating an environment to encourage residents to spend time outdoors. Footpaths will link the new development to Milltimber, inviting people to use the new facilities and to integrate the development into the existing community."

The Binghill development will also include technology which enhances the delivery of care and which supports independent living. The proposal of the provision of a shuttle bus also means that residents can choose to live car-free.

Mr Halliday said: "This project will provide tailored support which can grow and expand for residents as they need it, if they need it. It is a development which enables independent living, where resident can live in their homes for as long as they wish, knowing that there is nursing home provision within the community when they need it.

"There is no need for residents to have to relocate if they need nursing home levels of care."

Halliday Fraser Munro has offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, London and Belfast.

The chief of online grocer Ocado has said shoppers will not be "going back" after switching online amid the coronavirus lockdown as the group reported surging half-year sales.

Tim Steiner, chief executive and founder of Ocado, said the "world as we know it has changed" for retailers since the coronavirus crisis struck.

READ MORE: £2 billion green homes plan will not help Scotland

He predicted the shift towards internet shopping will not be reversed even after lockdown restrictions are eased.

His comments came as the group reported a 27% jump in retail revenues to £1.02 billion due to "unprecedented" demand during the six months to May 31.

But Ocado posted first-half pre-tax losses of £40.6 million after it spent heavily on the roll-out of its overseas technology offering, though this was down on the £147.4 million losses seen a year ago.

Ocado's underlying group earnings fell to £19.8 million from £30.7 million a year earlier after the investment costs.

Mr Steiner said: "The world as we know it has changed.

"As a result of Covid-19 we have seen years of growth in the online grocery market condensed into a matter of months - and we won't be going back.

"We are confident that accelerated growth in the online channel will continue, leading to a permanent redrawing of the landscape of the grocery industry worldwide."

Ocado said fees invoiced to overseas technology partners soared 58% to £73.7 million as it ramped up its international expansion drive.

It opened its first robotic distribution warehouses for Casino in Paris and Toronto.

The group raised more than £1 billion last month through an equity and bond raise to help support its growth.

The funding will also be used to help sign up new partners to use its technology and to invest in innovation at a faster pace.

Ocado's shares slipped 4% despite the first-half sales boost.

Retail expert James Grzinic at Jefferies said: "Ocado's first-half results show the benefits from the surge in online demand brought about by Covid-19, albeit one temporarily enabled by consumers' willingness to take very large deliveries in unusual slot times."

Restaurants across Scotland are getting ready to welcome customers again with dining out allowed for the first time in four months.

Last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced indoor pubs and restaurants could restart business from Wednesday as she heralded "a time for cautious hope and optimism".

READ MORE: Owners of Glasgow restaurant Il Pavone and Newton Mearns eateries Nonna Gina's and Primavera unveil reopening plans

The move means business owners such as Kenny Blair will reopen some of the 12 establishments his Buzzworks Holdings group owns, including Vic's and The Vine, both in Prestwick, South Ayrshire.

Among the measures in place at the restaurants are mandatory Covid-19-specific training for staff, with temperatures being taken, venues having a host to put customers at ease, clear signage, sanitisation stations and a limited amount of Perspex screens.

Speaking while placing social distancing stickers in the Lido restaurant in Troon, Mr Blair said: "It's all quite new, you're trying to keep everybody safe and still have as close to what it used to be like as possible.

"We're quite lucky because we've got a lot of very spacious venues, so we've found the one-metre thing a challenge but not nearly as bad as it might have been.

"We're under no illusion that we'll get it absolutely perfect when we open but we think we've got some venues that customers will enjoy coming to and I think the measures we put in place will reassure them that they'll be looked after.

"The last time we had customers was Friday March 20 - I think there's going to be a bit of pent-up demand, at least initially, and then who knows after that, it's all a bit of an unknown."

He said: "We've been in daily contact with everyone that works in the business from the week before closedown in the staff app so they've been well informed.

"I do however think that after this amount of time not dealing with the public and the anxiety that's potentially been caused by what's gone on, then I think we're going to have to look after people as they come back to work."

Not every restaurant will welcome customers on Wednesday, with Mr Blair confirming only four of the larger venues he owns will open.

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Simply tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/