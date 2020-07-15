Three homes converted from the former chapel at The Playfair at Donaldson’s have been unveiled by developer City & Country.

The chapel is described as "one of the former college’s most dramatic and striking spaces", dating back to the 1840s, with original features including stained-glass windows.

Each chapel apartment features the windows, with one of the homes offering views of the landscaped gardens and parkland from a double-height vantage point.

This property also includes the chapel’s two historic turrets, which have been converted into living spaces. A large open plan kitchen also provides triple aspect views.

Other period features found in all three apartments include restored original panelling, shutters and decorative ceiling details.

Last year 18 apartments described as being "among Edinburgh's most sought after" were occupied with sales totalling £20 million.

Suzanne Aplin, sales and maarketing director at City & Country, said: "The chapel is an incredible space and these new apartments are some of the most distinctive in Edinburgh. The beautiful, large stained-glass windows offer a real wow-factor to friends and family, but throughout the apartments many other unique features and living spaces can be found.

“With much of the restoration work already complete, purchasers can immediately benefit from other aspects of living at The Playfair, including its communal living areas, landscaped grounds and concierge service.

“Internally, the apartments feature a contemporary, high-quality specification that compliments the restored period details. Living in such a striking historic building, minutes from the city centre, is an incredibly rare opportunity.”

The Playfair is described as one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings. Built in the 1840s in the style of an Elizabethan palace, the former college is situated just moments from Haymarket station amidst 16 acres of elegant grounds.

City & Country, a developer of heritage buildings, has transformed the historic Playfair into period homes in a wide variety of sizes, from studio apartments to three-bedroom penthouses.

The chapel apartments are priced from £950,000 to £1.1m.

Buzz Bingo has said it will permanently close 26 of its bingo halls, putting 573 jobs at risk.

The company said the move will be part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal to secure its long-term future.

It includes a site in Edinburgh and one in Kilmarnock.

Buzz Bingo said that 91 of its clubs will continue to trade, with plans to start the reopening of sites from August 6.

It will need to secure approval from creditors at a meeting on the restructuring proposal on August 3.

The company, which employs around 3,400 people, said it has earmarked sites for closure due to what it "expects will be an unsustainable operating environment for the foreseeable future".

Buzz closed its sites across the UK on March 21 due to the Government-mandated lockdown, before reducing costs and furloughing the majority of its staff.

However, the company said it will "take time" for footfall to reach pre-virus levels due to social distancing measures and weaker customer confidence.

Chris Matthews, chief executive of Buzz Bingo, said: "The ongoing pandemic has had far-reaching consequences for the entire leisure and hospitality sector and an immediate and significant impact on our business.

"Following a thorough review of our options, the proposed CVA will restructure our retail portfolio to ensure we are well positioned for a return to growth, while adapting to the ongoing, challenging environment as we start to reopen the majority of our clubs.

"The restructure will, very sadly, impact a number of our colleagues and my priority is to support all those affected and keep them fully informed as we continue with this process.

"I would like to thank every single one of our colleagues for their continued understanding and commitment over this period."

Melanie Leech, chief executive of the British Property Federation (BPF), said: "These situations are never easy, particularly now for the retail, hospitality and leisure businesses on our high streets at the sharp end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Property owners, however, need to take into consideration the impact on their investors, including the millions of people whose savings and pensions are invested in commercial property, as they vote on any CVA proposal."

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone warned over "weakening" spending later in 2020 as it revealed that annual profits more than halved despite a surge in online sales.

Shares in the chain tumbled as much as 10% after it revealed a cautious outlook for the year ahead after a resilient performance throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The group - which has almost 940 stores in the UK and worldwide - saw annual underlying profits more than halve to £166 million for the year to May 2, down from £339 million the previous year.

The results were still better than most analysts had expected, with full-year like-for-like electricals sales up 1% in the UK and Ireland, despite lockdown forcing the closure of its stores.

But investors baulked at the group's concerns over consumer confidence and worsening trading at the mobile business.

Group chief executive Alex Baldock said: "Since the year-end, all our electricals businesses have continued to grow sales.

"Where our stores have reopened we've performed well, while continuing to see strong online sales growth.

"That said, we expect a weakening of consumer spending later this year and are being cautious in our planning."

On a statutory basis, it saw group pre-tax losses of £140 million, but this was narrowed from losses of £259 million the year before.

Earnings were hit by lockdown store closures and worse-than-expected sales in its troubled mobile arm.

Electricals sales held up well thanks to surging online demand, racing 166% higher for the UK and Ireland in April and 22% overall in the year as shoppers rushed to snap up home working and schooling supplies amid the lockdown.

But mobile sales slumped 20%, sending the division to a £282 million full-year statutory operating loss, and losses in 2020-21 are expected to widen.

The group announced in March that it was shutting all its 531 standalone Carphone Warehouse mobile phone stores in the UK, affecting nearly 3,000 staff.

It said the mobile woes were compounded by the enforced lockdown closure of its three-in-one stores, which house Carphone Warehouse concessions, with a low proportion of sales switching online.

Dixons now expects breakeven at the mobile arm to be delayed by up to a year.

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Customers may have splurged on their at-home set-ups, but, as the economic outlook gets gloomier by the day, it's fair to assume that discretionary spending is going to be pinched."

