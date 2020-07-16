A trio of Scottish ocean rowers has teamed-up with their dad, world-leading whisky expert Charles MacLean, to create a whisky in a bid to save lives in Madagascar.

Six months ago, Ewan, 28, Jamie,26, and Lachlan MacLean, 22, became the first three brothers to row any ocean, the youngest trio and the fastest trio to ever row the Atlantic.

On Friday at 10am they’re launching a limited-edition whisky, which was “pillaged” from 17 distilleries on the West Coast of Scotland during Broar’s’ first training row. The campaign was dubbed “Whisky for Water”.

The team of experts who blended the whisky was led by writer, Whiskeria reviewer and star of The Angels’ Share, Charles MacLean, and includes Whyte & Mackay master blender Richard Paterson.

Each bottle contains a small amount of whisky, which accompanied the boys during their 35-day row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean in the Atlantic Campaigns Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Just 168 bottles of MacLean’s Pillage, a blended malt, and 299 bottles of MacLean’s Spillage, a blended Scotch, will be available. The rarity and high-quality of the unique blends has prompted Edinburgh’s Royal Mile Whiskies to prepare for a rush of interest from collectors across the globe.

They predict the bottles could be sold “within hours”. For those who aren’t able to snap up a bottle of either Pillage or Spillage, 700 x 5cl miniatures of Spillage will be available.

Proceeds from the sale of the whisky will enable Argyll-based charity Feedback Madagascar to build “Broar holes”, providing clean water for life to more than 3,000 people in this impoverished country where 20% of deaths of children under five is from water-borne diseases.

Lachlan traveled to Madagascar two years ago where he saw for himself the real difference Feedback Madagascar was making to communities.

He said: “The experience of making the whisky gave us a real insight into dad’s world. It’s no wonder people across the world are so enchanted by the flavours and stories behind Scotch whisky. The overwhelming generosity of the 17 West Coast distilleries which donated to our cause is a credit to the entire industry.

“Every dram will save lives; whisky is quite literally being turned into clean water.”

The whisky has been a year in the making and was collected during Broar’s first training run.

Charles, who missed greeting the boys on the arrival from their world record-breaking row because they were more than five days quicker than anticipated, said: “What a blender is trying to do is make something that is more than the sum of its parts. To my knowledge, this is the first time that all the distilleries on the west coast have collaborated and we’ve tried to balance the personalities of the different whiskies to create two unique, attractive and very rare blends.

“This whole adventure - helping my boys get organised for the row, watching them break three world records and working with them to create these whiskies - has been a life-changing experience for them, and for me. I’m incredibly proud of them.”

The MacLean brothers overcame seasickness, battery issues, storms, dehydration and exhaustion to reach Antigua in just 35 days. With their efforts, they’ve already raised more than £140,000 to be split between Scottish children’s charity, Children’s 1st, and Feedback Madagascar.

These whiskies should raise almost £100,000, which would allow Feedback Madagascar to build at least 18 new Broar holes.

Jamie Spencer, managing director of the Argyll-based charity, said: “The vast majority of the rural population of Madagascar doesn’t have access to clean water, and dirty water is a killer. In this instance whisky really is 'the water of life' - especially under the deadly shadow of Covid-19.

"Broar’s inspiring efforts and every bottle bought will transform peoples' lives forever.”

Arthur Motley, purchasing and sales director at Royal Mile Whiskies, said: "Not only is this the first blending project of one of the most respected names in Scottish whisky and a limited edition, but all the proceeds will go to charity. Given those factors and the exquisite taste of both whiskies, we think the bottles could sell out within hours."

Privately owned serviced office provider Orega continues to expand by launching a second business centre in Glasgow, joining other locations including George Square, Glasgow and the Silver Fin Building in Union Street, Aberdeen.

A 15-year agreement was signed earlier this month with an institutional client of Barings. Orega has secured three floors within 220 St Vincent Street. Fit-out commenced in June 2020, with the business centre open for occupation in October 2020.

Located in an excellent position in the heart of Glasgow’s financial district, 220 St Vincent Street benefits from an attractive business address, extensive transport links and a variety of retail and hospitality offers nearby. It provides high-quality, modern offices set behind a stunning listed façade, appealing to occupiers.

Orega has 18 business centres throughout the UK, with plans to continue expanding its portfolio this year. Zachary Douglas, chief executive at Orega, said: “We are delighted to open our second business centre in Glasgow and expand our Scottish footprint. Reflecting on what continues to be challenging times for many, we are pleased to have successfully navigated through the last few months.

"Orega provides landlords with above-market returns through our co-investment ‘Workplace as a Service’ amenity. Our occupiers benefit from the Orega white label, premium space with flexibility and scalability. This is needed now more than ever. We are looking forward to launching 220 St Vincent Street.”

Unemployment in Scotland rose between March and May as the impact of lockdown was felt, according to latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the unemployment rate for people aged over 16 rose to 4.3% (120,000) during that period, a 0.6% increase on the previous quarter.

This was higher than the UK unemployment rate of 3.9%.

The number of people aged 16 to 64 in employment fell to 74.1% (2.642 million), a 1.2% drop on the previous quarter.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "For the period March to May 2020, Scotland's employment rate estimate fell over the quarter to 74.1% and the unemployment rate estimate rose over the quarter to 4.3%.

"These statistics cover around two months of lockdown measures before businesses started to open again, but do not reflect the full picture of our labour market as the Job Retention Scheme will have offered some relief to many employers and employees.

"We want to provide long-term certainty for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, by continuing to keep companies in business and people in jobs, and have provided a package of support to businesses that totals over £2.3 billion. This includes the £185 million additional support fund for businesses otherwise unable to access support.

"The Job Retention Scheme will end in October but we believe the UK Government must extend the scheme, particularly for sectors that have been most affected by Covid-19, for example travel and tourism and hospitality, given that most of these sectors will not have fully recovered by October."

She said the Scottish Government has committed a further £100 million for "employability and training support" to help anyone who has lost their job or is at risk of losing their job, as well as those looking for work.

