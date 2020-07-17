A 350-capacity restaurant and bar in the Argyle Street Arches in Glasgow, which claims to be the biggest in Scotland, has revealed it is fully booked for advance reservations for its opening month.
PLATFORM, which highlights its “pivoting” of the operation from an indoor food market to create “Scotland’s largest casual restaurant and street food kitchen in a beautiful transformation of the iconic Argyle St Arches”, opens its doors at noon today.
It says limited walk-in tables will be available each day, while demand has been such that it has now opened its diary for bookings to September.
Guests entering PLATFORM will walk through a high-tech thermal scanner.
PLATFORM has devised and built an app for online ordering of an international menu that features previous traders Gallus Pasta, Tiny Dancers and Ginger & Chilli alongside a new drink offering. There is also a bright yellow online ordering truck for those wishing to order face-to-face instead.
Scott McCormick, owner of PLATFORM, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support from Glasgow and can’t wait to reveal our new street food concept this weekend.
“A lot of love has gone into this menu development and we’re confident in our new offering. The response to our new restaurant has been incredible."
