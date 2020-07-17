A new, state-of-the-art fishing vessel has berthed in Orkney after a "significant funding package".

Family-run fishing business Skelwick LLP, which has been providing fishing services to the north east of Scotland for 25 years, received the backing for the 35-metre trawler, MFV Aalskere.

Whilst based in Kirkwall, the vessel will primarily operate from Peterhead and be managed by fishing agents and partners, Don Fishing Company Limited.

The loan from Royal Bank of Scotland, the amount of which was not disclosed, helped to secure the construction of MFV Aaslkere, a new white fish trawler.

The project was palnned to ensure the ideal vessel was delivered to ensure good quality fish landed into the local fish market, before being distributed to customers throughout the UK and Europe.

A crew of 18 staff will rotate their time on board the vessel, which was designed and built to spec by Ove Kristensen of Vestværftet ApS in Denmark.

Normally the arrival of a new vessel in its home harbour is greeted with much fanfare and celebration, however, coronavirus has meant that the usual celebrations have been postponed.

Her maiden journey has already taken place, with the bespoke elements added to enhance the catch quality firmly put to the test.

Iain Harcus, director at Skelwick LLP and skipper of Aalskere, said: “We started out with our original fishing vessel, which has served us well for over two decades, so it’s been exciting to bring on a newer, more modern boat – the builders have done a fantastic job.”

Alan Smith, of RBS, said: “It’s always a big event when a new boat enters service, so I’m proud to have been able to play a part in securing the arrival of MFV Aalskere. We wish Iain and his crew many safe journeys on board. ”

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, will join Patrick Harvie MSP today to launch a project that will initially see 500 vulnerable people in Glasgow receiving free computers to help them access services and stay connected during the Covid-19 crisis.

Remade Network, a consortium of community organisations, has been awarded a contract by Glasgow City Council to refurbish unwanted IT kit, together with a grant from the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Government has purchased the first 500 of the refurbished computers to be given away through its digital inclusion programme to those in vulnerable groups such as refugees, low income households and students who have been unable to study because they don’t have a computer.

The project is also backed by Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, and Katherine Trebeck, policy & knowledge lead at the Wellbeing Economy Alliance, a Scottish charity campaigning for policies and practice that prioritise human and planetary wellbeing over financial profit.

They see the initiative as a long-term circular economy model that could help Glasgow to "Build Back Better" after Covid-19.

Sophie Unwin, director of Remade Network, said: "Life was already difficult for people who don’t have a computer. When you add Covid to this it becomes pretty serious. This project is helping people study, access basic services and not be isolated and at home on their own.

"Working together with other community groups, and with Glasgow City Council’s support, we’ve been able to develop a growing programme across the city.”

Ms Aitken said: "Closing Glasgow’s digital divide is a priority for the council because it can drive real improvements in people’s quality of life – from education, skills and employment through to their health.

“This collaboration with the Remade Network is part of meeting that challenge. It will not only put IT equipment into homes that are currently digitally excluded, but also establish affordable repair services and support new jobs.

“It is an ambitious but practical model that I’m looking forward to seeing scaled up across the city as part of a green recovery that also tackles inequality.”

Mr Harvie said: “Repairing and reusing have always been activities which bring people together, as well as showing how a sustainable economy can also be a productive one. That’s why I’m pleased to see this new initiative start up in Glasgow, seizing on the desire with our communities to build back better as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Netflix boosted its total number of global subscriptions by more than 10 million in the last quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming giant has now seen the number of paid memberships it receives grow by 26 million in the first half this year, according to a company letter to shareholders.

The figure is nearly on a par with the 28 million that were added throughout the whole of 2019 and the company has exceeded its targets.

However growth rate is slowing "as consumers get through the initial shock of Covid and social restrictions", the letter added.

Netflix forecasts it will add just 2.5 million subscriptions in the third quarter, down from 6.8 million over the same period last year.

The company did not break the figures down to a national level.

Netflix also revealed that comedy drama series Never Have I Ever reached 40 million households worldwide during the first four weeks it was available.

The same number also tuned into comedy Space Force, which stars Steve Carell and came out in May.

The second quarter of the year also saw 27 million households watch Spike Lee's film Da 5 Bloods.

Earlier this year the Disney+ streaming platform launched in the UK and became the latest challenger to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.