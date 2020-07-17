A drive-thru pizza firm is planning to open new sites in Scotland as part of a UK expansion push.

Colliers International’s Licensed & Leisure team has been instructed by restaurant brand @pizza to identify seven shipping container sites for its concept, which it plans to roll out in retail park locations initially in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Its first one in Edinburgh, in Charlotte Lane, is ranked number one on Tripadvisor. It is claimed it is "the UK’s first freshly cooked pizza drive-thru" business.

The sites will be for eat-in, takeaway, home delivery and now drive-thru offering "whilst providing a safe environment for both customers and employees during the Covid-19 pandemic".

READ MORE: Opinion: Ian McConnell: So, precisely what Brexit ‘madness’ are we meant to prepare for?

The shipping containers will occupy spaces of 22-30 sq metres.

The drive-thru’s will be able to make up to 10 pizzas per minute via high tech conveyor ovens which it is claimed have 150 per cent higher capacity than the traditional wood fired oven method.

Tom Beaumont, associate director, Licensed and Leisure at Colliers International commented: “The shipping container drive-thru units are set to be situated in car parks, taking up the size of roughly five to seven vehicle spaces. Customers will be able to order via an app with the option of collection or delivery to their vehicle.

“The cost of opening is circa £120,000 per site, compared with £650,000 for a restaurant so this is a particularly attractive option for restaurant brands as a way to move forward and attract new customers nationwide during the current pandemic.”

Bhasker Dhir, chief operating officer and co-founder at @pizza, said: “These drive-thrus will bring quality and speed together as one, offering everything anyone could want from somewhere serving pizza, 24 hours a day, whatever the occasion, whatever your age and whatever combination of toppings floats your boat."

The firm's Birmingham site also has a top rating on Tripdvisor.

The Traverse Theatre is set to make a third of its staff redundant as it expects to remain shut until the end of the year.

A statement from the Edinburgh venue said the "unfathomable" situation has arisen because staging performances with social distancing measures in place is not financially viable.

READ MORE: £10bn in UK stamp duty ‘may have been overpaid’

It claims to have lost two-thirds of its earned income since March 21 through a lack of loss of ticket sales, hire fees, hospitality sales and fundraising.

Sir John Elvidge, chairman of the Traverse Theatre board, and its chief executive Linda Crooks said in a joint statement: "This extreme impact of Covid-19 on our operations means that to ensure the Traverse exists long into the future, continuing to develop artists and delight audiences for many years to come, we must restructure the organisation, remodel our work and reduce costs to ensure our survival.

"We have therefore had to make the painfully difficult decision to enter into redundancy consultation with a number of our team in customer-facing and technical roles, with the likelihood that almost a third of our staff will be made redundant.

"We have worked tirelessly to explore all possible avenues and prevent this awful situation, but we currently have no other choice in order to protect the future of the Traverse and the vibrant organisation on which our community relies.

"As we are unable to open our performance spaces to audiences whilst social distancing continues, and with many of our vital income streams being unavailable, it isn't financially viable for the Traverse to present performances in the format with which we have all been familiar.

"We simply wouldn't have enough seats safely available to cover our costs, or be able to offer affordable tickets.

"We don't know how long this is likely to be the case, but at present we anticipate being closed to audiences until the end of 2020 at the earliest.

"It seems almost unfathomable, but it is our reality."

The venue was founded in 1963 as a way to prolong the cultural exposure seen during the city's festival season.

More than 200 jobs are at risk as Rileys Sports Bars collapsed into administration.

Administrators for the Milton Keynes-based firm are looking for a buyer to take over 17 sites across the country. The company has a site in Aberdeen and one in Greenock.

READ MORE: Hotelier warns Scotland is scaring off visitors from England

The business has already been forced to close four of its sites, and axe 44 jobs.

Administrators are now hoping that a buyer can save the remaining 164 positions at Rileys.

"We expect there to be interest from prospective buyers who will take the sites forward and welcome back customers as the UK leisure market opens back up," said Philip Watkins, administrator at FRP.

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Simply tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/