A 350-seat restaurant and bar in the Argyle Street Arches in Glasgow, which claims to be the biggest in Scotland by capacity, was fully booked for advance reservations for July before opening its doors yesterday.

Platform, which highlighted its conversion from an indoor food market to what it described as “Scotland’s largest casual restaurant and street-food kitchen in a beautiful transformation of the Argyle St Arches”, opened at noon yesterday.

It said limited walk-in tables, about 20 per cent of the total, would be available each day, while demand has been such that it is already taking bookings for September. A spokeswoman for Platform noted August bookings “are looking really busy too”.

Guests will walk through a high-tech thermal scanner when they enter the restaurant.

Platform has devised and built an application (app) for online ordering from an international menu featuring previous traders Gallus Pasta, Tiny Dancers and Ginger & Chilli, alongside a new drinks offering. This app is aimed at limiting customer contact and movement inside the venue. Those wishing to order face-to-face can do so at a bright yellow truck within the venue.

Owner Scott McCormick, who took over the venue and turned it into an indoor market featuring food and other stalls in 2018, said yesterday morning ahead of the opening: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support from Glasgow. A lot of love has gone into this menu development and we’re confident in our new offering.”

The restaurant will operate every Friday and Saturday from noon until late as “part of a transitional opening”.

The spokeswoman said: “Previously [Platform] had up to ten independent traders operating an indoor street market every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.” She added that, “in light of Covid and the government changes to operating a large commercial venue”, Platform has had to “completely pivot” its business.