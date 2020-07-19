In this week's Monday Interview, Scott Wright interviewed Brian Duffy, who he says has more cause than your average film fan to look forward to the arrival of the next James Bond movie in the autumn.

He also writes: As chief executive of Watches of Switzerland, the Glasgow-born chartered accountant and former Celtic director reveals that anticipation is building among the jeweller’s well-heeled client base for the release of 007’s latest Omega timepiece.

In Mark Williamson's SME Focus this week he put the spotlight on Gordon Campbell Gray of The Wee Hotel Company, who has called on government to "make it absolutely clear there is a welcome on the mat in Scotland and that visitors are welcome".

He says: "I have recently received cancellations from guests from England who say they are worried about being unwelcome."

In this week's Business Voices, Paul Sheerin, chief executive of Scottish Engineering, says the prospect of Brexit at a time of economic crisis is incomprehensible.

He adds: “Without the frictionless trade deal we were promised, 2020 is not the year to just give it a bash, but it is time to stop posturing and get a common sense deal thrashed out.”

Also this week, Centrica will hope to win back some investor confidence on Friday as it presents its latest figures.

A good set of numbers for the British Gas and Scottish Gas owner, or at least some more clarity on the firm's turnaround plans, could be crucial for new Centrica boss Chris O'Shea to keep investors on side.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Emilie Stevens said investors may at least hope for some clarification on how Centrica's restructuring plans are progressing.

The company has long been in need of a drastic rethink after spending much of the last half-decade haemorrhaging customers.

British Gas is still the biggest energy supplier in Britain, but according to Ofgem statistics has gone from supplying 25% of the market in 2013 to less than 19%.

Change was slated when chief executive Iain Conn was pushed out earlier than initially expected in March after revealing a £1 billion loss and British Gas's lowest-ever revenues.

Just weeks later, Mr O'Shea - now the interim chief executive - announced major job losses, with 5,000 posts set to go.

Ms Stevens said: "Centrica recently announced a 'significant restructure' that will see a simpler and leaner group emerge with fewer business units and around 5,000 fewer roles.

"The announcement seems to reverse an earlier one that said restructuring projects would likely be delayed by coronavirus - so we're keen for clarification on plans and savings potential next week.

"Original expectations were for £350m in cost savings to be delivered in 2020, adding to the £1.25bn achieved since 2016 and moving the group closer to the £2bn-by-2022 target. Faster progress towards this target will be welcome news."

Investors will want to see some results to help drive up the company's ailing share price, which is languishing at around 40p per share, compared to around 400p in 2014 before Mr Conn took the job.

To make any changes, Mr O'Shea will have to halt the customer exodus by meeting British Gas's pledge to be the cheapest supplier of energy to the market within two years.