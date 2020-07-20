A plan has been unveiled to transform a site in the Scottish capital currently occupied by Debenhams into a hotel "hub" with shops, sky bar and spa.

Legal & General has announced on behalf of the L&G UK Property Fund that it will invest over £50 million into the major regeneration project in Princes Street.

The proposals would create a new hotel and city centre hub including shopping, dining, hospitality, leisure and event space at 109-112 Princes Street.

"Currently an under-utilised retail premises, Legal & General’s vision will transform 109-112 Princes Street, a building of significant architectural heritage and history in Edinburgh, into a vibrant destination, attracting both residents and tourists to make use of the new facilities", Legal & General said.

READ MORE: Hotelier set to welcome guests' return after coronavirus lockdowns

"With unparalleled views directly onto Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle, Legal & General’s plans for Princes Street will create a major new destination in Edinburgh, delivering the footfall Princes Street needs to continue to thrive," it added.

It is envisaged that the plans will help realise the council’s long held ambitions to create a café culture in Edinburgh’s most famous street, the firm said.

The Upper Upscale Hotel will have its own independent identity, "reflecting the energy, culture and history of Edinburgh, and operate utilising the best available local produce for the food and drink offer".

Matt Jarvis, Senior Fund Manager at Legal & General, said: “As normality begins to return around the world, it has never been more important that we support the UK’s cities in continuing to adapt, change and innovate; supporting their economic recovery and continuing to promote them as attractive places to live, work and visit.

"Our vision for Princes Street will do just that, whilst securing these important buildings as a vibrant hub in the centre of one of the world’s great cities. With some of the best views anywhere, looking directly on to Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle, our aim is to create a space which all Edinburgh and Scottish residents can enjoy, whilst continuing to attract quality tourism to the city.

"For the L&G UK Property Fund, this represents a exceptional opportunity, in line with its strategy to diversify into more operational and alternative assets, and offering a platform to drive forward value for investors."

Cammy Day, deputy leader at Edinburgh City Council, said: “Legal & General’s project promises to inject a huge amount of investment in our city and create brand new jobs at a time when we need it most. In many parts of the world, development is stalling as a result of the pandemic. That’s not the case in Edinburgh.

It’s clear that companies remain confident in the enduring appeal of Scotland’s capital as an attractive place to invest and this news should be viewed as a real confidence boost in our economy.

"Subject to planning, it will convert a prime site with stunning views and help to support the city’s wider recovery from Covid-19 - something all of us will benefit from.”

Pre-application consultation proposals will be submitted before the end of the month, with an online public consultation taking place, rather than a public event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A planning application will follow the consultation. The opening of the development will depend on the timescale for any planning approval.

British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline has backed a "cutting edge" player in the race to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

GSK said it was putting £130 million into CureVac for 10% of the business and would make an upfront payment of £104 million.

READ MORE: City retailer that can set its watch by 007 Omega sales

The German vaccine company is racing to develop and manufacture a new method of preventing the spread of coronavirus, using an innovative new solution.

CureVac uses messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) to help fight the virus.

The method allows the company to mimic the antigen needed.

It uses mRNA to activate the body's immune system to produce the right protein and help it fight the virus.

German ministers said that the vaccine would be shared with the world, and not just given to individual companies.

The government in Berlin has a 23% stake in the firm. The EU later invested 75 million euros (£68 million) into the company.

GSK's agreement with CureVac covers the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of up to five mRNA-based vaccines.

The development could expand the range of diseases that can be prevented or treated, GSK said.

Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, said: "GSK's self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccine technology has shown us the potential of mRNA technology to advance the science of vaccine development, and CureVac's experience complements our own expertise.

"Through the application of mRNA technology, including SAM, we hope to be able to develop and scale up advanced vaccines and therapies to treat and prevent infectious diseases quicker than ever before."

Dr Franz-Werner Haas, acting CureVac chief executive, said: "We are delighted to partner with GSK.

"With this collaboration, we are gaining a world-class partner whose expertise and global footprint will allow us to further develop and translate the value of our platform into potential products for the world."

Lender Amigo swung to a big loss in the last financial year despite attracting more than 200,000 new customers.

The business said it made a pre-tax loss of £37.9 million, compared with a £111 million profit the year before, on revenue of £294 million.

READ MORE: New tech to bring ‘dated’ property services up to speed

It came as the cost of dealing with complaints rose.

In the financial year ending March 31, complaints cost the business £126.8 million, compared with only around £100,000 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the business has set aside a provision of £117.5 million to handle complaints compared with no provision at all on March 31 2019.

Acting chairman Roger Lovering said: "We have seen a substantial increase in the volume of complaints and this has led us to make a significant provision, which resulted in an overall loss for the financial year."

Earlier this month, Amigo reached an agreement with the Financial Conduct Authority which gives it until October 30 to ensure that customers with complaints do not need to wait more than eight weeks before their claim is handled.

On Monday, Amigo's board again stressed it believes the company can keep going.

It said: "The board considers there to be adequate liquidity to continue to support the ongoing business activity."

Mr Lovering said: "The last 12 months have been a challenging and difficult period, which is reflected in our results today.

"We are operating against an evolving regulatory picture, while facing economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The company announced separately that it has appointed Jonathan Roe to take over from Mr Lovering as the board's chairman.

The veteran investment banker, who earned his stripes at Dresdner Kleinwort, said he is "delighted" with the new role after being chairman of Vanquis Bank for three-and-a-half years.

He added: "I do not underestimate the near-term challenges that Amigo is facing and fully recognise the uncertainties that many of our customers are currently facing too."

Shares dropped 19% immediately as trading started on Monday morning following the news.

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Simply tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/