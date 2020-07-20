Smart home security start-up Boundary Technologies has today announced that it has completed a £1.7m annual fundraise, bringing the amount secured so far to £3.9 million.

The Edinburgh-based business is preparing for the official launch of its unique smart home security system in August, and will use the funding to complete product testing and for its post-launch operations.

The investment was raised mainly from private individuals, including unicorn founders and investment managers, in addition to a major construction firm that identified a strategic fit between the smart security system and its new home projects.

The final £90,000 tranche of this year’s investment round was closed in June, demonstrating continued investor confidence.

Offering "security as a service", it is claimed the Boundary home security system will become the only smart alarm in the UK accurate enough to provide an automatic police response.

The security system has sophisticated sensors, able to accurately detect intruders and "outsmart" any known alarm tampering techniques.

Using a combination of motion and door/window sensors, every room in the home can be monitored using the phone app.

This avoids the use of CCTV, ensuring the user's privacy is protected. The device also claims to be easy-to-install and portable, opening up the home security market to those who rent their homes, as well as property owners.

Boundary is spearheaded by the duo that disrupted the payments markets with successful fintech business IPOS.

IPOS was sold to iZettle, later acquired by Paypal. After identifying a gap in the market for a smart home security system that offers flexibility and connectivity at a reasonable price, Robin Knox and Paul Walton started to explore how technology could disrupt the market for traditional hard-wired burglar alarms.

Robin Knox, co-founder and chief executive of Boundary, said: “It became very clear from my discussions with investors over recent months that they like the space Boundary is operating in.

"We have worked hard to get to grips with the stringent regulatory framework that exists around the police response intruder alarm market and this is clearly a key strength of the Boundary model.

“Investors were also excited by our plans for the future of crime prevention, including our use of machine vision in the development of our external security camera.”

Boundary will be launching its official product in August, and the systems are available now for pre-sale.

Music publication Q Magazine is set to close after 34 years.

Editor Ted Kessler blamed the decision on the coronavirus pandemic as he announced the move on Twitter.

The final edition of the magazine will be published later this month.

Kessler said he would like to apologise "profusely" for the magazine's closure.

He added: "We've been a lean operation for all of my tenure, employing a variety of ways to help keep our head about water in an extremely challenging print market.

"Covid-19 wiped all that out."

The magazine's staff originally thought their previous issue would be their last, however after they were told there was interest in buying the publication they produced another edition, according to Kessler.

Because of the time pressures they were under the issue is a celebration of their "greatest hits" and features re-runs of old articles, he added.

Kessler said that when he became the magazine's editor there was one thing which scared him.

"I didn't want to be the last editor of Q," he said.

Over the years, Q Magazine has featured interviews with some of the biggest names in music.

David Bowie, Sting, Liam Gallagher, Madonna and Lady Gaga are some of the stars to feature on the magazine's cover.

The Charlatans front man Tim Burgess said on Twitter that it is "sad news" that the publication is closing.

"Q was good to us over the years, I learned much from its pages, ever since I bought the very first copy," he said.

Indie band The Vaccines also lamented the closure on social media.

A post from their official Twitter account said: "I still love reading Q Magazine. Dark times."

Live drive-in events will be able to take place from Wednesday, the Scottish Government has announced.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced on Monday that guidance has been published, including audience members having to stay in their parked cars unless going to the toilet or concession areas.

It comes a week after drive-in cinemas were allowed to go ahead.

There is no confirmed date for the restart of other live events, with the Scottish Government saying it will not be before the end of the month.

Ms Hyslop said: "The ideas coming forward from our events and festivals sector are both a sensible way to deliver live events and demonstrate that innovation thrives in adversity.

"The risk of Covid-19 spreading in environments such as live events where a number of people are gathered together means, sadly, the format as we know it may have to adapt for some time to come.

"Drive-in live events signal that innovative approaches can provide a first step towards recovery and can be the needed lifeline for our events sector during this time."

Events such as comedy nights, concerts and theatre productions will have to conform to government guidelines upon restarting, as well as noting the details of staff and customers, ensuring just one extended household per car is in attendance and having vehicles placed at least three metres from each other.

According to the guidance published on the Scottish Government website, designed for the wider events industry, non-compliance with measures put in place by event organisers should be considered "unruly behaviour" and staff are instructed to "challenge" customers not following the rules.

Peter Duthie, the chairman of the Scottish Government's Event Industry Advisory Group and chief executive of the SEC in Glasgow, said: "The events industry has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and is likely to be one of the last industries to come out of lockdown.

"Events contribute in the region of £6 billion to the Scottish economy and also make a vital contribution to the nation's well-being.

"To ensure they continue to do so, the Event Industry Advisory Group is working closely with the Scottish Government to help build a speedy and sustainable long-term recovery plan for the sector as whole."

