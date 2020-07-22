A castle hotel and spa in Crieff which was formerly home to Scottish shipping magnate Lady MacBrayne has been put up for sale.
Knock Castle Hotel & Spa has been brought to market by property adviser Christie & Co, with an asking price of £1.75 million.
The hotel comprises a total of 30 letting bedrooms, nine of which are situated in the adjacent ‘”Castle Lodge” building. The site sits within about three-and-a-half acres of mature gardens and woodland.
The hotel is a wedding venue and also attracts leisure and spa breaks and conference meetings.
Christie & Co’s Brian Sheldon, who is handling the sale, said: “This presents a great opportunity for the discerning buyer to further enhance this established business and increase income and profit.”
The property agent said the seller would also accept offers for Knock Castle and Castle Lodge individually, with asking prices of £1.,25m and £500,000 respectively.
