By Ian McConnell
The head of multinational law firm Pinsent Masons in Scotland has declared the year ahead will “present challenges the like of which we have not seen before” as she flagged “headwinds” arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Katharine Hardie, who chairs Pinsent Masons in Scotland and Northern Ireland, added: “Despite obvious headwinds brought about by Covid-19, we’re encouraged by the momentum we’ve found going into the new financial year.”
The multinational law firm, which has 570 staff split between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, reported a four per cent rise in revenues to £495.9 million for the year to April 30. Its profit per equity partner was £546,000.
Ms Hardie said: “In Scotland, landmark deals in the past year, led by our teams in Glasgow and Aberdeen, have included Ithaca Energy’s $2 billion acquisition of Chevron North Sea and the sale of football club Hibernian FC to US businessman Ron Gordon.
“Our Edinburgh office played a pivotal role in advising Winchburgh Developments on a first-in-kind private equity and public sector investment into a £1 billion housing development. The project will deliver one of the largest, most complex and ambitious place-making projects in the UK.”
She added: “We firmly believe that if we continue to do business in the right way and for the right reasons, our business will come through this year strong, united and better than before.”
