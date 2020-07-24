Lidl GB has announced that it has submitted a planning application for a new store in Airdrie.

The supermarket has revealed in that it wants to open the new premises on Carlisle Rd.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB head of property for Scotland, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have submitted a planning application to North Lanarkshire Council.

"If granted this would mark a multi-million pound investment in the area, and the creation of new jobs when the store opens. We look forward to receiving a decision in due course.”

The plans for a new store on Carlisle detail a 1900 sqm store on a five acre site, with plans to create up to 40 new jobs.

The supermarket will boast state of the art facilities including an instore bakery, customer toilets and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

The application is jointly submitted with the current owner Distell International Ltd and allows for a Drive Thru and further future retail these elements will themselves provide further jobs once trading.

Distell International Ltd will relocate their operations to a newly developed facility in East Kilbride.

Lidl said it has experienced continued growth in Scotland and currently sources from more than 60 Scottish suppliers including fruit and vegetables, dairy and bakery lines.

It said: "Lidl is proud to now have over 100 stores in Scotland and, with the recent opening of a new retail distribution centre in Motherwell, Lidl’s success shows no signs of slowing".

Academic publisher Pearson saw a big drop in sales in the first half of the year as closed schools needed fewer textbooks to teach.

Pearson said that its underlying revenue had taken a 17% hit in the six months to June 30 as it swung to a loss.

Adjusted operating loss hit £23 million across the six months, from a profit of £144 million in the same period a year earlier.

Coronavirus took a £140 million chunk out of the profit even after efforts to cut costs.

Underlying sales were down 35% in April, 32% in May and 19% in June compared with the same months in 2019.

"Covid-19 has had a major impact on trading, but we are encouraged by the improving trends and pick-up in sales in June," said chief executive John Fallon.

"Uncertainty remains, but the purpose, grit, speed and ingenuity shown by Pearson colleagues is helping educators and learners around the world to adapt to the pandemic and will ensure that the company itself emerges stronger from it."

One positive among the troubles of lockdown was an increased interest in the company's online offering as students were stuck at home.

Online learning sales were up 5% even as sales elsewhere fell.

"The long-term shift to online learning is accelerating," Mr Fallon said.

"The lead indicators of digital take-up of our products are encouraging, and signals that our focus on experience, outcomes and affordability will prove a winning combination."

The company said: "At this stage, it remains difficult to predict the ultimate disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Pearson's performance for the full year.

"However, the second quarter performed in line with our expectations and, while risks remain, particularly around enrolments in the back-to-school period and local lockdowns impacting schools reopenings, based on our current assessment of these trends we are on track to deliver adjusted operating profit broadly consistent with market expectations."

Online wine seller Naked Wines has said the coronavirus lockdown boosted sales in the past three month.

The company said sales in the quarter to June rose 77% year-on-year, with sales remaining strong in June despite lockdown restrictions starting to ease.

It added that it believes the company is "ideally positioned to be a long-term winner" from the shift in online demand towards online retailers following the pandemic.

Naked Wines also told investors that its chairman John Walden plans to step down from the company next month for personal reasons.

It said he will be replaced in the role by senior independent director Ian Harding.

Shares in the company were down 3.2% at 392p.

