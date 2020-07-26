BAE Systems this week announced a raft of contracts totalling £100 million as part of a £1 billion investment across the defence giant’s supply chain supporting a further 250 jobs at a milestone moment at its Glasgow shipyards.

As the last one of 57 pieces of the first of a series of eight Type 26 frigates - HMS Glasgow - now gets under construction in Govan and Scotstoun, it was also announced the two yards are progressing at pace on 15 ships for Canada and nine for Australia.

The UK Government has committed to all eight of its frigates being built in Glasgow, and, together with the international programmes, it represents three decades of work, supporting 4,000 jobs, the majority of which are in the city.

Aberdeen's Skene House this week became the first of an expected string of accommodation providers to adopt a cleaning system that uses NASA technology to give visitors the highest level of reassurance in their safety from contracting Covid-19.

Room to Breathe has been developed by Insite Specialist Services, part of the Glasgow-based Insite Group of businesses. The system claims to be the only one of its kind that uses technology originally developed by NASA to purify air and apply antimicrobial coatings to surfaces in spacecraft.

Also this week, in a special two part series, we told of claims the staycation surge has not yet happened in Scotland, and that businesses are being squeezed by differing policies north and south of the border.

Part One: Staycation boom stalls as visitor numbers short ‘by a country mile’

Part two: Scottish firms ‘caught in a vice’ as diverging policies bring more jobs fears

A Scottish campervan converter which moved to employee ownership in 2018 this week flagged a 19 per cent rise in annual profits fuelled by an increase in productivity.

North Berwick-based Jerba Campervans, on the back of the advances, increased the profit-share bonus paid to all employees at a flat rate at the end of February to £2,800 from £2,100 a year earlier.

A castle hotel and spa in Crieff which was formerly home to Scottish shipping magnate Lady MacBrayne has been put up for sale.

Knock Castle Hotel & Spa has been brought to market by property adviser Christie & Co on behalf of its owners, the Henderson family, with an asking price of £1.75 million.

