A SCOTTISH company set up in March to help other firms through the pandemic is on track to place £1 million worth of business with local independent retailers.
The Thriving Box Company, founded by Edinburgh entrepreneur Robbie Allen, said it continues to provide a critical lifeline for small businesses across Edinburgh and Glasgow, many of whom may have been forced to close their doors permanently as a result of the pandemic.
Mr Allen said: “Our aim is to keep the UK thriving and we’ll do everything we can to keep that happening.”
The venture has delivered over 8,000 gift boxes throughout the UK, to date, generating over £600,000 in revenue for small independent businesses.
Mr Allen previously worked with Rockstar Games, Standard Life, Cirrus Logic, People’s Postcode Lottery, Team England, Metaswitch, Mondra and TVSquared. The new firm said that for many it has made the difference between surviving or going under.
There are two box sizes of gift box available and customers receive a variety of products including artisan food and snacks, local art, drinks, craft coffee, beer, spirits, lifestyle products and skin care products, all of which will be high-quality and local to the area. It also offers a box which contains a products from black-owned businesses.
