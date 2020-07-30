Viewings have opened for the last few apartments in iconic listed Cathcart House, Glasgow.

Cathcart House is described as an exclusive redevelopment of a landmark grade B listed building which was the former HQ of ScottishPower.

It provides 78 luxury apartments with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats and two-bedroom penthouses.

The developer said 15 apartments are left in the building, including three penthouses.

Nine apartments are left in the second phase of the development, while there are six apartments left to be sold from the initial phase.

READ MORE: Weir chief hails Glasgow giant’s resilience amid fall-out from coronavirus

Cathcart House was designed by Scottish architect, Sir John James Burnet, and built to house the Wallace Scott Tailoring Institute.

It was completed in 1916, with plans to further extend the building beginning in 1919 and lasting until 1922.

Formerly known as the headquarters of ScottishPower since it was bought by the company on 1950s, previously South of Scotland Electricity Board, property developer the FM Group acquired the building in 2017 and has been extensively refurbishing it through a £40m redevelopment plan.

As a listed building, Cathcart House retains its original hallway entrance and its marble staircase with decorative balustrades.

Prices for the apartments ranging from £171,000 to £349,000 for one to three-bed apartments, and from £366,000 for the two-bed penthouses.

The building is located near Cathcart and Mount Florida train stations and is 12 miles away from the airport.

Robert Croll, of the FM Group said: “We are delighted to be opening viewings to the last few luxury apartments left in this iconic building.

“Cathcart House preserves several majestic aspects of its original design, such as its hallway entrance and marble staircase.

“Its convenient location, by being close to the city centre and yet surrounded by green areas have also proven a clear draw for people as we have just a small number of apartments left.”

The chief of Lloyds has said that the impact of the coronavirus has been "profound" as the bank took a bigger-than-expected hit that pushed it into a loss.

Chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio's bankers revealed that the business had taken a £2.4 billion impairment charge in the second quarter for the loans it thinks might go bad.

READ MORE: Plans for new £6.5m island distillery unveiled

It is almost £1 billion ahead of the £1.5 billion charge that analysts were expecting.

The news sent Lloyds into the red, with the bankers racking up a £602 million pre-tax loss for the first half of the year.

According to an average of the estimates by analysts who cover Lloyds, the bank was expected to lose £31 million before tax.

"The impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of 2020 has been profound on the way we live our lives and on the global economy," Mr Horta-Osorio said.

"We remain fully focused on helping our customers and the UK economy recover, in collaboration with Government and our regulators."

The impairment adds to a £1.4 billion charge taken in the first quarter of the year, and bankers now expect the hit to reach between £4.5 billion and £5.5 billion in 2020.

The Bank of Scotland owner said that its outlook for the year remains "highly uncertain" and warned that "the impact of lower rates and economic fragility will continue for at least the rest of the year".

Mr Horta-Osorio said: "I want to express my sincere gratitude to all my colleagues across the group for their dedication and persistence which have allowed us to deliver vital banking services to our customers effectively throughout the pandemic.

"Although the outlook is uncertain, the group's financial strength and business model allow us to help Britain recover and play our part in returning our country to prosperity.

"Our customer-focused strategic plan remains fully aligned with the group's long-term strategic objectives, the position of our franchise and the interests of shareholders."

Earlier this month, Mr Horta-Osorio said he will step down from the top job next year after a decade in charge.

The banker's departure will mark a regime change at Lloyds as the board appointed Robin Budenberg as chairman.

He replaced Lord Blackwell, who had previously announced he was leaving in 2020.

Oil giant Shell took a loss in the second quarter of the year after being forced to write down the value of the oil in its fields last month.

CCS earnings attributable to shareholders swung to an 18.4 billion dollars (£14.2 billion) loss in the second quarter of the year, from three billion dollars (£2.3 billion) in the same period last year.

READ MORE: Opinion: Scott Wright: Staycation hopes are fading fast for Scotland’s battered tourism industry

However, when stripping out the one-off charges the company made a small profit, ahead of what analysts had expected.

Last month, Shell revealed that it would take a write-down which could reach up to 22 billion dollars (£18 billion) in the second quarter.

On Thursday it revealed an impairment charge of 16.8 billion (£13 billion).

The impairment, Shell said, came "as a result of revised medium- and long-term price and refining margin outlook assumptions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and macroeconomic conditions as well as energy market demand and supply fundamentals".

When stripping out the effects of this impairment, the adjusted earnings were 638 million (£492 million) across the quarter. It was ahead of the 700 million dollar loss analysts had been expecting.

But it is still a big step down for the oil major. The same figure last year was 3.5 billion dollars (£2.7 billion).

It was the efforts of the Anglo-Dutch oil company's traders that rescued Shell from an even worse set of results.

Major hits from lower oil and gas prices were "partly offset by very strong crude and oil products trading and optimisation results as well as lower operating expenses," Shell said in a statement to shareholders on Thursday morning.

Shares in the oil giant opened up 0.1% on the news on Thursday morning.

Chief executive Ben van Beurden said: "Shell has delivered resilient cash flow in a remarkably challenging environment. We continue to focus on safe and reliable operations and our decisive cash preservation measures will underpin the strengthening of our balance sheet.

"Our high-quality integrated portfolio, disciplined execution and forward-looking strategy enable sustained, competitive free cash flow generation."

Shell reduced its operating spending by 1.1 billion dollars (£850 million) and its capital expenditure by 1.4 billion dollars (£1.1 billion).

Stuart Lamont, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: "Inevitably, the biggest talking point in this morning's results from Royal Dutch Shell is the huge loss the company has incurred - largely as a result of revised pricing. It is an indication of just how serious the impact of Covid-19 has been on businesses, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

"The pandemic's influence is likely to remain far-reaching, with Shell saying it may still need to curtail or reduce production later in the year to mitigate lack of demand - an indication that there may still be more pain to come.

"Investors can, however, take some succour from the maintained - albeit comparatively low - dividend, which some had feared may come under pressure again following Shell's historic cut earlier in the year."

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Simply tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/