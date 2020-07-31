ALL 40 members of staff at civil engineering firm MHB Consultants have taken a stake in the business.
The firm that was founded by managing director Hendrie Barbour in 2006 and specialises in bridge design, civil and geotechnical engineering, temporary works and land surveying is now fully employee-owned.
Mr Barbour and fellow directors Fergus Aitchison and Alistair Gray have grown the firm organically, with headquarters in Glasgow and regional offices in Edinburgh and York. Clients include construction firms, transport agencies, local authorities, engineering consultants and private clients across the UK. Mr Barbour and the two other directors were aiming to have a succession solution in place that would mean the business “remained independent and retained the company’s strong values”. Co-operative Development Scotland seminars helped the process, and an employee ownership trust has been formed that holds 100 per cent of the shares on behalf of the employees, said Mr Barbour. “Goodwill from employees is important right now as we must all pull together in the right direction. What better way to do this than with all of us as owners?” There are 110 employee-owned companies operating in Scotland, with 7,500 employee-owners and £950 million turnover.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.