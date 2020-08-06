LOGAN Energy, the Scottish hydrogen technology specialist, is set to link up with a UK Government programme to supply publicly-accessible hydrogen refuelling stations.

The firm based on the outskirts of Edinburgh has been chosen as the preferred partner to supply the first two such hydrogen refuelling stations in Teesside.

The £2.25 million project will allow cars and vans to be powered by what is being described by some as a green superfuel.

In a company-first, Logan Energy will supply fuel-cell quality hydrogen for vehicles in addition to delivering and operating two new hydrogen refuelling stations designed to meet increasing demand.

READ MORE: Clean energy firm to fuel £1m project

The initial four-year contract is part of a UK Government project funded by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles’ Hydrogen for Transport Fund, which aims to deliver five new hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK.

Chosen for its track-record and expertise in delivering integrated hydrogen technologies, Logan Energy hopes to extend this work further as both the network of stations and number of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles increases across the UK.

The company has successfully supported the development and deployment of zero emission technologies throughout the UK and Europe, most notably in Northern Ireland where it is now responsible for the entire hydrogen production, distribution, and refuelling process for the Belfast Bus Project, and in Tenerife where one of its hydrogen refuelling stations will be producing green hydrogen from seawater to power the local transport on the island.

Bill Ireland, Logan Energy chief executive, said: “This initiative provides an opportunity for Logan Energy to leverage its industry experience and deliver its first commercial hydrogen supply and refuelling contract for passenger vehicles.

“It is an ideal location to demonstrate a viable, renewable hydrogen supply-and-demand scenario that has the potential to be replicated not just regionally but in towns and cities throughout the UK, Europe and further afield.”

Ben Houchen, Tees Valley mayor, said: “Hydrogen is vital to our clean energy plans across the region and we are now well placed to see the successful delivery of this pioneering technology.”