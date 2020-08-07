A WESTERN Isles shellfish supplier has successfully expanded its customer base across Scotland during lockdown.
Seas the Catch supplies and promotes sustainable creel caught Hebridean shellfish to established and self-catering accommodation across the Highlands and Islands but with outlets closed due to the lockdown, it has had to adapt.
It has modified its offering by selling fish boxes direct to customers by delivery or through a new click and collect service.
Seas the Catch now supplies new customers in St Andrews, Glasgow and the Borders with shellfish including crab, langoustines, and scallops.
There has also been high demand for lobster, which has resulted in the family firm working with other local suppliers.
The Isle of Harris-based enterprise has praised support from Business Gateway, which it said ensured the firm was in a strong position to adapt to the pandemic.
It was supported by the Scottish Government start-up resource through a variety of specialist services. Neil MacLean, who co-owns Seas the Catch with cousins Stewart and Iain MacLean, said: “By adapting and targeting new customers, we have now got an opportunity to expand our reach across Scotland.”
Fiona Chisholm, of Business Gateway, said “it is rewarding to see how they have responded and enabled growth”.
