By Kristy Dorsey

One of Glasgow’s best-known pubs is set to remain closed until performances resume at the nearby King’s Theatre, a major source of customers for the public house.

Located just across Bath Street from the theatre, The Griffin is one of several establishments in the city owned by Oli Norman, the founder of daily deals venture itison. Although his other venues have resumed trading as lockdown has eased, Mr Norman said The Griffin was the “most challenged”, as it is specifically impacted by the lack of theatre and corporate custom.

“Both of those are nowhere to be seen for the time being,” he said, adding that The Griffin will resume trading “as and when” the King’s re-opens.

The pub’s continued closure and the wider economic difficulties caused by the pandemic have led to “between 30 and 40” redundancies across the group, which includes itison, The Griffin, Brel, Sloans, Jacques and Maggie Mays. Headcount now stands at about 230 people.

Mr Norman also owns Epicures in Hydland, which is set to re-launch as a 50-50 joint venture with Chris Charalambous, owner of the Cail Bruich restaurant. As announced earlier this week, the bistro will open as Epicures by Cail Bruich on August 14.

The King’s is owned by Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), one of the biggest employers in British theatre. Its portfolio includes more than half a dozen theatres in London’s West End, along with the Liverpool Empire.

Last month, ATG announced that it would lay off more than 1,200 casual staff in September as a result of the unwinding of the Government’s furlough scheme. The decision will affect zero-hours contract and casual staff.

Media and entertainment union Bectu has warned that delays in releasing the UK Government’s £1.57 billion arts recovery package is putting jobs at risk.