Perthshire-based Glenalmond Timber is to maintain its expansion plans after securing a coronavirus business interruption loan worth £600,000.
The finance package from Royal Bank of Scotland will assist the third-generation family business to continue to supply clients across Scotland, the UK, Ireland and Europe, it said.
READ MORE: Scottish farmers offered share of £1m incentive to take up forestry
It will also enable the business to continue with its expansion plans and delivery of a variety of new, innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction industry as well as scoping out emerging markets.
Fraser Steele, managing director of Glenalmond Timber, said: “The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has not only helped us to continue to supply our existing clients throughout the current pandemic, it has enabled us to pursue and secure several new clients as well as exploring ways to develop and expand our existing offerings post Covid-19.”
Founded in the 1950s, the company currently employs more than 30 across its Perth Harbour and Methven facilities. The funding has enabled the business to keep all existing employees on board, as well as the creation of new jobs, with the recruitment of additional machine operatives.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.