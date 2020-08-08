LAW firm Addleshaw Goddard has cited work on major transactions including the largest deal of its kind in three years as it grows business in Scotland.
The London-headquartered firm which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen said it continued to see growth in Scotland, the rest of the UK and internationally with revenues for financial year 2019/20 rising to £288 million, a year on year increase of four per cent.
It said its Scotland team has “enjoyed success” with several significant deals inlcuding acting for German fund KanAm in the acquisition of the Aberdeen Standard offices and retail development at 4/8 St Andrew Square in Edinburgh, which it described as the largest mixed-use deal north of the border in the last three years, worth £124m.
The Scottish offices also acted for SSE in the transfer of a UK-wide portfolio of 70 office and operational properties as part of the transfer of their retail business to OVO Energy Limited.
A team led by newly appointed head of Scotland David Kirchin advised the management shareholders of Commsworld on a major investment into the company by mid-market private equity house ldc. It also advised Clydesdale Bank on an asset-based lending facility to Hunter Laing & Company.
Mr Kirchin said: “In the year, we were pleased to support our clients make significant changes and developments for their businesses including acting as lead counsel to Barclays, HSBC and RBS on the multi-bank refinancing of AG Barr plc, one of the largest corporate refinancings to take place in Scotland in 2019.
“While the trading environment remains challenging, and we are not immune to those challenges, we face them head on from a position of strength with a continued focus on the development of our business and teams in Scotland.”
