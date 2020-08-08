Scottish transport giant Stagecoach has seen profits slashed for the year as coronavirus fall-out hit the bus and rail business.
The Perth-based firm said in its annual report adjusted total operating profit from continuing operations to May 2 was £119.4m against £161.3m the previous year.
Adjusted revenue was £1.42bn, against £1.88bn.
It said the change in operating profit “reflects the adverse effect of the Covid-19 situation on the operating profit of the regional bus operations since March and the end of the East Midlands and West Coast rail franchises”.
Adjusted profit before tax was £91m, compared to £133m the previous year, while statutory pre-tax profit was £41m, against £101m.
During the year, Sir Brian Souter stepped down as chairman, remaining as a non-executive director. Ray O’Toole became chairman. Dame Ann Gloag and Sir Ewan Brown, both long-serving non-executive directors, retired.
Mr O’Toole said the board’s work “in recent months has been dominated by the actions necessary to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak”.
Stagecoach added it recognises the importance of dividends “and it is our ambition to resume dividend payments in due course”.
Shares closed at 46.14p, down 2.37 per cent.
