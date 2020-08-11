By Ian McConnell

A SCOTTISH adventurer who supported celebrities on a desert trek in Namibia for the BBC’s Sport Relief charity fundraiser is expanding his Sandbaggers international expeditions business into new locations, having taken on staff.

David Scott from Newton Mearns, who has staged multiple events across the Namib and Gobi deserts as well as jungle and extreme weather treks and an ice-marathon race, is offering adventure trips in other locations such as Patagonia in South America and Kamchatka in Russia as it expands.

Highlighting his expansion plans, Mr Scott said: “We’re focusing on growing the business fairly dramatically over the next couple of years. We’re increasing the number of countries we’re taking expeditions to and broadening the types of experiences we can offer there.”

He added: “Until very recently I basically ran the business myself, but now have four staff, including a UK-based operations director and two full-time overseas managers, and also use a number of international contractors.”

Sandbaggers grew from Mr Scott arranging a stage race across Mongolia’s Gobi Desert in 2004.

Noting that "obviously 2020 has been a challenging year because of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic", Mr Scott added that "early signs for 2021 are very positive".

He declared that 2021 was "looking like being our busiest-ever year".

Mr Scott added: "We’re also getting bookings for 2022 so the future is looking bright."